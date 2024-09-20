Sky F1 Presenter Naomi Schiff Ties the Knot With Long-Time Boyfriend in Intimate Ceremony

Having been engaged since last year, Sky Sports F1 presenter Naomi Schiff finally tied the knot on September 19 with her long-time boyfriend Ygal Lavi, with whom she has been in a relationship for seven years. The couple decided to go for a civil wedding first before having a more usual wedding in the church a week later.

This is why it was a relatively quiet ceremony with only the couple’s very close ones being present at the event. Lavi and Schiff’s relationship began in 2017, and they have been inseparable since then.

While Schiff belongs to the glamorous world of Formula 1, her partner has pursued quite a different career as a computer programmer at Younicorns Studio. Their love story has captivated many, and they often share glimpses of their relationship on social media.

The announcement of the wedding came through Schiff’s Instagram account when she shared a bunch of different stories of her friends who attended the wedding. She also revealed a special set of gifts she received from each of her bridesmaids which she is supposed to unwrap one by one each day as the wedding approaches in six days.

About a month ago, Schiff enjoyed her bachelorette trip in Ibiza and was accompanied by her friends, where they shared memorable moments together. Later, she later shared glimpses of her experiences on Instagram, where she has close to 260K followers.

It’s a wedding season for those involved in broadcasting Formula 1

It is turning out to be a wedding season for broadcasters in Formula 1 as Schiff’s wedding is the third ceremony in the past month or so. The first one to tie the knot was Ruth Buscombe, the former Head of Race Strategy for Alfa Romeo and current F1 presenter. She married Nathan Divey, a former Mercedes mechanic.

Then it was David Croft’s turn. He married Laura Bradley, who previously served as the Director of Guest Services, Hospitality, and Events at Aston Martin.

Bradley recently surprised Croft with tickets to a Bruce Springsteen concert, which they attended during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend. It led to the Sky Sports commentator missing the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend, his third missed race weekend of the season.