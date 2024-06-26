Sky F1 Reporter Mentions a Record That Can Be Achieved by Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and George Russell in Silverstone

Sky F1 reporter Harry Benjamin has revealed an interesting record that Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, and George Russell could achieve at the upcoming British Grand Prix. However, Benjamin cautioned that for these three British drivers to achieve this record at their home race, they need Max Verstappen to not finish on the podium. On the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Benjamin said,

“I mean, when you’ve got three British drivers in the top four teams in Formula One at the moment, there’s got to be a decent chance that all three could end up on the podium together at some stage. But it all depends on, to a large degree, Max Verstappen, doesn’t it? He, at the moment, as we’ve said, is Formula One’s benchmark.”

The last time three British drivers finished on the podium was in the 1968 United States GP at Watkins Glen: Jackie Stewart, Graham Hill and John Surtees. I’m mentioning this for no particular reason… #SpanishGP — Sean Kelly (@virtualstatman) June 23, 2024

With the kind of improvements Mercedes have showcased in the past few races, there’s a strong possibility that either Russell or Hamilton finish on the podium. However, for all three British drivers to finish on the podium, it would require a mega effort from them.

Among the three British drivers, Norris seems the most likely racer who will finish on the podium in Silverstone. The McLaren driver has been in the form of his life as he has finished on the podium in five of the last six races.

Lando Norris aims to win after two consecutive second-place finishes

Although Norris has been brilliant recently, the one thing that seems to be missing in his skillset is the flawlessness that Verstappen has shown, for example. It is for the same reason that the 24-year-old has managed to win just one Grand Prix despite having the best car in recent races.

The key reason why Norris or any other driver has found it so difficult to win recently is because of Verstappen. The Dutchman is in the form of his life and has already managed to win seven of the 10 races this season despite not having the fastest car. Since Norris had the pace to win in Barcelona, he was gutted after the race.

The Briton cited his poor start from pole as the reason that he lost the race to Verstappen. If Norris can sort out such errors on his part and McLaren can improve on their strategy, then certainly the 24-year-old could win more races this season because of the outstanding pace that the MCL38 has in comparison to Red Bull’s RB20.