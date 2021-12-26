“F1 needs to buy us an enormous Christmas hamper!”: Red Bull boss Christian Horner looks back on a ‘Hollywood’ like 2021 F1 season

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner labels the 2021 F1 season finale as the ‘biggest sporting event in the world’.

The 2021 F1 season was arguably one of the greatest of all time. We saw two exceptional drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go toe to toe for the World Title. Hamilton was searching for his 8th Crown whereas Verstappen sought to win it for the first time.

We also saw Red Bull challenge Mercedes for the Constructors’ Title until the very end, something no other team has been able to do since the turbo-hybrid era started in 2014.

A dream come true for @Max33Verstappen as he crosses the line in Abu Dhabi 👀 And becomes F1 World Champion for the first time! 👑 🏆#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/DIF51TL6Sk — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

In the end, Verstappen won the Drivers’ title after a dramatic conclusion to the Abu Dhabi GP, whereas Mercedes took home their 8th consecutive Constructors’ Championship.

Verstappen managed to beat Hamilton for the title after a controversial decision made by race director Michael Masi. It allowed the Dutchman to overtake the Mercedes driver, to take home the Championship.

Also read: Adrian Newey’s wife reveals full extent of his life-threatening injury

Scriptwriters couldn’t have come up with a better ending to the season, says Red Bull boss

Hamilton and Verstappen went into the final race of the season with 369.5 points apiece. It was a historic moment for Formula 1 as it was the first time since 1974, that two title rivals went into the finale level on points.

Christian Horner admitted that the fans couldn’t have asked for a better end to the season.

“I think it was 47 years ago that this championship last went to a race where drivers were tied on points,” he said. “I don’t think even a Hollywood scriptwriter could have come up with the ins and outs of this year.”

A title battle we will never forget Thank you#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/aDYvg00KuQ — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

The Red Bull chief also went on to take a cheeky dig at F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali after the season. Horner jokingly insisted that F1 owe the Red Bull team a ‘Christmas Hamper’ for producing such a blockbuster campaign.

“He needs to buy Red Bull an enormous Christmas hamper for the excitement, for the racing and for the drama that he’s had since he’s been in charge,” said Horner.

“He’s probably got the biggest sporting event in the world this year as the finale.”

Also read: Valtteri Bottas opens up about how battling with Lewis Hamilton has made him mentally stronger