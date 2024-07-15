mobile app bar

Ralf Schumacher's Son Gives 'Supportive' Response to Heartfelt Coming Out Post by Former F1 Driver

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Ralf Schumacher’s Son Gives ‘Supportive’ Response to Heartfelt Coming Out Post by Former F1 Driver

Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

On Sunday, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher came out via a post on Instagram which showed a picture of himself with his partner Etienne. He instantly gathered support from multiple key figures and celebrities, but the biggest validation arguably came from his son David.

Commenting on his father’s post, David came forth to express his happiness over his father finding someone he loves.

“I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you really feel that you feel very comfortable and secure, no matter if you are a man or a woman, I am 100% behind you Dad, and wish you all the best and congratulations.”

For Ralf, the journey that led to him revealing the fact that he is homosexual, was not easy. He was married to Cora from 2001 to 2015, with whom she had David. However, they parted ways amicably and their relationship never turned sour, at least publicly. They are still spotted together in public.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ralf Schumacher (@ralfschumacher_rsc)

Ralf did not say much in the post. He just spoke about having the “right partner” by his side but the post was open-ended, with German actress and close friend Carmen Geiss confirming the news on her Instagram.

The world reacts to Schumacher’s revelation

Messages of support and congratulations have been pouring in from every corner for Ralf since he posted his picture. On social media, fans came forward to wish the 49-year-old and his partner good luck for their future.

At the same time, some people understood the gravity of the situation. They detailed how this was a big step for the entire realm, and how others could now feel more comfortable coming out, if need be.

Hailing from a generation that hasn’t always been welcoming of same-sex couples, Ralf has taken a huge step by coming out. The ex-Williams driver may well have inspired many more like him to feel confident in taking the step themselves.

