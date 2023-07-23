‘Sleepless’ Max Verstappen Decides to Flirt With His Friends a Night Before the Race

Ahead of one of the most anticipated races of the season in Hungary, Max Verstappen took to the internet to ‘flirt’ with his friends on Saturday night. A video on this has been circulating around the internet that showed how a ‘sleepless’ Verstappen was online with his Team Redline teammates till 2 AM in the morning.

F1 drivers need to be at their best ahead of every race. For this being on top of one’s physical health is extremely important. This includes getting a good night’s sleep. F1 drivers already suffer from jet lag because of extensive year-long traveling, so staying up till 2 AM before a race day is probably isn’t the best idea.

Known for his calm demeanor before races, the two-time world champion once again showed the world how unfazed he is under pressure.

Max Verstappen flirts with his friends right before the race day

In a recent viral video on Twitter, Verstappen is seen racing with his friends online. One of his friends started to sing “I love you boys infinity” during the stream. To this, Verstappen asked if it was for him.

His friend started laughing and said no, the “love you” part was not meant for him. It was evident that Verstappen was in a playful mood ahead of the race and wanted to joke with his friends. Seeing this, fans on the internet had some hilarious reactions to the 25-year-old’s midnight interaction with his friends.

@LucyFormula wrote about how Verstappen has a similar sleep schedule to the fans who root for him from home.

@VERSAlNZ stated that Verstappen really loves his friends a lot. This is what keeps him up at night.

@Madao_415 spoke about how wholesome Verstappen is on the internet. It also makes them wonder how Verstappen is so hated.

Verstappen and Red Bull survive Hamilton’s threat

Much to everyone’s surprise, Verstappen lost out the pole position to Lewis Hamilton on Saturday. The Mercedes driver took the top spot by 0.003 seconds as he looks to break the winning streak by the Dutchman and his team.

The two former title rivals started the race from the front of the grid, which set things up for an exciting first lap of the Hungarian GP. However, Verstappen comfortably took the lead from Hamilton, and built a big gap almost instantaneously.

Hamilton, unfortunately, lost out on three positions to find himself down in P4 just moments after the race started. McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri ended up jumping him to take P3 and P4 respectively.