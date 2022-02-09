“Slightly more surprising”- F1 ranks second after Formula E in the sustainability of global motorsports championships

F1 has done surprising work on its sustainability targets and has ranked second in the Sustainable Championship Index.

F1 has earned itself a score of 60 out of 100 putting it right behind Formula E scored 79 out of hundred in the Sustainable Championship index.

The report examined 25 sustainability criteria across six different areas, including environmental, social and governance impact of each championship, as well as their engagement with different stakeholders.

The data was collected between July to November 2021. Each championship was put into ranked tiers. Of which only Formula E could fix it place up to the top category followed by Formula 1.

According to the annual sustainability report, next seasons car will be ‘the worlds most efficient racing car’ using ‘40% energy’ from sustainable sources. Could this be the push that F1 needs to become more environmentally friendly?@F1 #FormulaE #FormulaOne #Motorsport — Daniel Potter (@pottsmotorsport) February 9, 2022

The reports cited that this high position for F1 was “slightly more surprising” than FE’s position at the top.

Also Read: F1 Twitter reacts as Lando Norris commits to McLaren until at least the 2025 season

F1 is getting close to meeting its sustainability targets

For ranking itself at the top, F1 garnered a lot of appreciation for its growing efforts to improve sustainability. The report further stated, “while there is still room for improvement, F1 has come a long way on its journey towards a sustainable future.”

“It has elevated its level of engagement and set the pace for other stakeholders to follow suit.”

Similar to FE, F1 holds a 3-star FIA Environmental accreditation. Some of its actions mentioned in the report include its target to be net-zero by 2030 and the use of 100% renewable energy for its headquarters.

Moreover, following F1 in the rankings was Moto GP which achieved third place. It has ranked itself ahead of Extreme E, the FIA World Touring Car Cup and NASCAR.

Furthermore, some 72 categories scored poorly and positioned themselves in the bottom tier in the report. Amongst these were Formula 2, Formula 3, IndyCar and DTM.

Dr Cristiana Pace, a member of the FIA Environmental and Sustainability Commission and founder and Managing Director of sustainability consultants Enovation, said of F1’s high ranking: “I want to congratulate everybody on the list.”

“From the bottom to the top, for having started this sustainability journey. F1 is actually a good surprise and we are really happy for them.”

“They have a strong legacy, so for them, it’s much more difficult to be sustainable. But they have definitely put some resources on sustainability for a few years now.”

Also Read: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois go up against each other in a virtual F1 duel