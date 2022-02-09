“The future is bright, the future is papaya!”: F1 Twitter reacts as Lando Norris commits to McLaren until at least the 2025 season

Lando Norris has signed a contract extension with McLaren that keeps him in the team until at-least the 2025 season.

Earlier this week, the Surrey based team announced that Norris would stay with them for three more seasons at the least. The young Brit joined them as a junior driver all the way back in 2017.

In 2019, Norris became a full time driver for the outfit from Woking alongside Spaniard Carlos Sainz. Since then, his rise has been meteoric and he has grown to become one of the best drivers on the grid right now.

Norris has five podium finishes in his young F1 career so far. And if McLaren get the right mechanical package ahead of the regulation changes this year, the 22-year old will be looing to win his first F1 race.

McLaren announced the Bristol born driver’s contract extension on their twitter handle on Wednesday. It’s safe to say that fans were delighted with the news, and there was an overwhelming response of positive comments thrown his way.

Lando Norris expects Ferrari to put up a strong fight for the Title in 2022

Ferrari are the team to watch out for the upcoming campaign. They have been focusing on their development, longer than any other team. As a result, F1 fans expect them to return to winning ways and maybe even go for a Title push.

While Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has downplayed their hopes, Norris feels that 2022 will see the Scuderia’s return to the top step of the podium.

“When the power unit was good, they won races. So I expect them to be very competitive.” the 22-year-old said.

“This year they said they haven’t invested in the development of the car. They were all focused on next season. They are Ferrari, I think the most successful team in F1, and they are for a reason.”

“I expect them to fight for wins and podiums next season. If we can join that, that would be fantastic.” he added. Ferrari finished the 2021 season 48.5 points ahead of McLaren in the standings.

