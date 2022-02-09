F1

“The future is bright, the future is papaya!”: F1 Twitter reacts as Lando Norris commits to McLaren until at least the 2025 season

"Are you? A great driver?"– Max Verstappen to Lando Norris
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"The Miami Heat is not just a Pat Riley show, it's Erik Spoelstra too": Dwyane Wade heaps praises of Coach Spo's inspiring journey from a video coordinator to one of the NBA's 15 greatest coaches of all time
Next Article
“Can we please talk about Chris Paul and Devin Booker in the clutch more!?”: JJ Redick lobbies for the Suns guard duo to get more respect
F1 Latest News
“Timing not right” – Kevin Magnussen talks how he wished for Ferrari 2021 seat
“The rest of my career will only be racing with a hope of winning”: Former McLaren driver claims has no intention of returning to the sport’s midfield

Former McLaren driver Kevin Magnussen insists he does not want to compete in a category…