F1

“I’m here to visit my good friend Courtois!”: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois go up against each other in a virtual F1 duel

"I'm here to visit my good friend Courtois!": Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois go up against each other in a virtual F1 duel
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Not a permanent thing": Rohit Sharma confirms Shikhar Dhawan will replace Rishabh Pant as his opening partner in 3rd ODI
Next Article
Who is singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2022?
F1 Latest News
"I'm here to visit my good friend Courtois!": Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois go up against each other in a virtual F1 duel
“I’m here to visit my good friend Courtois!”: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois go up against each other in a virtual F1 duel

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz took part in a virtual F1 battle against Real Madrid’s star…