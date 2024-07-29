Snubbing All the Speculations, Red Bull Confirms Sergio Perez Will Remain With the Team

Sergio Perez’s Red Bull seat had come increasingly under pressure with his consistent run of poor form. However, it would appear that the team have decided to end all the speculation by announcing that the #11 driver will remain with the team post the 2024 summer break.

According to paddock chatter, Perez was given a deadline of the Belgian GP to convince the team to retain him. But despite a front-row starting position, the Mexican racing ace fell down the order finishing seventh in the main Grand Prix.

That being said, according to Erik van Haren, Christian Horner has clarified Perez’s Red Bull future. He was quoted as saying, “Checo remains a Red Bull Racing driver, despite all the speculation of late. We look forward to seeing him perform on circuits where he has done well before.” These quotes came during a Red Bull factory visit earlier today.

These reports have also been corroborated by veteran F1 journalist Chris Medland. Referencing the #11 driver’s comments earlier about not responding to speculation, the team have also decided to back their driver and clear the air surrounding his 2024 seat.

Paddock chatter suggested that Perez was being replaced by Daniel Ricciardo after the summer break. Perez himself answered these rumors after the Belgian GP where he maintained that the team was committed to him and that he would no longer address such speculation.

Mixed signals coming out of the Red Bull camp regarding Sergio Perez’s future

On the one hand it seems that Red Bull have decided to retain the #11 driver. However, mixed signal are being projected from the Milton-Keynes based team’s camp. Team advisor, Helmut Marko had some pretty damning things to say about Perez’s future after his lacklustre performance at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Marko was quoted as saying, “Well, our situation is such that we will also review the overall situation for 2025. We have several drivers, and we need to have a concept. But of course, for Sergio, every result is crucial, and finishing eighth from a start position of second, is certainly not what we expected.”

Daniel Ricciardo was seen talking to Christian Horner and Laurent Mekies after the race [@DAZN_ES] pic.twitter.com/iQhwIbvzZg — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) July 28, 2024

Without an official announcement from Red Bull, it would appear that Perez’s future in the sport and with Red Bull still hangs in the balance.