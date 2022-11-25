“So entertaining”: Lewis Hamilton finds Red Bull antics at par with the Kadarshian show

As the 2022 season progressed, plenty of drama – mostly around the Red Bull F1 team – flooded the championship season and Lewis Hamilton found it so entertaining that he put it at par with the Kardashian show.

The 7-time world champion was talking about his current season and the off-track drama that had taken over the paddock.

Speaking to Channel 4, the Briton said that it felt like a bit of the Kardashian show was happening at the paddock, when asked about his thoughts on the whole Red Bull Cost Cap breach fiasco.

He described the incidents happening around the paddock as ‘pretty hilarious’ and said that it has all been ‘so entertaining.’ Referring to drive to survive – Netflix’s F1 documentary – Hamilton said, “I’m sure it’ll all be on Netflix, it’s going to be great.”

What was Red Bull’s cost cap drama?

Red bull was handed a $7 Million fine and a reduction in the aerodynamic testing of its 2023 car. This came after the team was found guilty of breaching the 2021 cost cap of $145 Million by the FIA.

The team was presented with an Accepted Breach Agreement which was accepted by the Milton-Keynes-based team.

Reports showed that the team had overspent by $2.2 Million in the 2021 budget cap and when asked to explain, team principal Christian Horner pointed out that a chunk of the amount was spent on catering, which was received pretty hilariously by the internet.

Nevertheless, the team became the centre of attention for a major part of the season and also saw multiple reputational harms to its team.

Lewis Hamilton sees his 2022 season as a beautiful experience

In the aftermath of the 2021 season finale which saw Max Verstappen claim the championship title, Hamilton found himself troubled with how the season came to an end.

He hoped to return to the 2022 season strongly but was denied the opportunity by a problematic W13.

Recalling his season, Hamilton said, “I was definitely not expecting what would come after Abu Dhabi 2021.”

But the love and support from the fans was the only thing that kept him going this season. He described the 2022 campaign as a beautiful experience.

