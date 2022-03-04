“So far I’ve been enjoying it”- Valtteri Bottas points out the key differences between working at Alfa Romeo and Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas has begun a new chapter with Alfa Romeo and believes that there is still a lot to learn as he adjusts with his new team.

Valtteri Bottas will embark upon his new journey with his new team – Alfa Romeo and his new teammate – Guanyu Zhou.

While he is still adjusting to his new team, he says that he can feel the difference between working for Mercedes and Alfa Romeo.

He has moved from working with a bigger squad to a much smaller team. Speaking to the media, he said, “I would say you definitely feel the difference.”

“First of all, the size of the team is quite a bit smaller, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing, and at least so far I’ve been enjoying it.”

Also Read: Valtteri Bottas talks about his struggles in Mercedes after he joins Alfa Romeo in 2022

Valtteri Bottas is in the adaptation phase

Bottas’ time with his new team has just begun and he is still adjusting with the new squad and how things work around at the Swiss outfit.

He said that it is all a part of learning and is expecting to get quickly used to the environment. Furthermore, he explained that he feels positive about the atmosphere so far.

🗣️ “I want to be up there!” Valtteri Bottas wants to get the Alfa Romeo consistently in the points in 2022 but secretly is also aiming very high! 👀 pic.twitter.com/4JG071aJdK — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 27, 2022

“I would say it’s been a pretty quick process of getting used to it. But good vibes, I’ve been really, really enjoying it. With a bit more track time I would be even happier, but at least it’s been fun,” he added.

Also Read: Valtteri Bottas explains what sets Lewis Hamilton apart from others on the grid

Alfa Romeo has potential

Despite not being able to deliver an up to mark performance during the pre-season testing in Barcelona, Bottas thinks that the car has potential.

He believes that there is some work that needs to be done. The Swiss outfit could only complete the second least amount of laps at the three-day event.

Bottas explained, “The nice feeling is that I definitely feel that there is potential. There are some strong areas in the car, in certain types of corners.”

“But also of course [I] immediately noticed points to work on, with the balance, with some of the behaviour, but nothing that we shouldn’t be able to fix. So it feels like we are still in [the] very early stages of actually discovering the car.”

Also Read: Valtteri Bottas opposes George Russell’s safety issues with new downforce mechanism