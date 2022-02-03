“So it’s going to be 5 episodes on the rivalry within Haas I guess”– Dates of Drive To Survive Season 4 is out as it recalls the dramatic highlights of the last season

Dates of Drive To Survive season are revealed as Netflix intends to entertain viewers with flashbacks of the last F1 season.

The Drive To Survive has played a pivotal in the recent popularity of Formula 1 across the world. Now, going into its fourth season, it is expected to be even more dramatic. Since the last season was among the most intense seasons of this century.

Therefore, the upcoming season is highly anticipated, and Netflix has a huge responsibility to cover the story at the level it requires. The new Drive To Survive season is supposed to come before the 2022 season rolls out in March.

Thus, the dates are reportedly revealed. According to the FoxSports journalist Luis Manuel Lopez, the new season of the Netflix series is going to roll out between March 9 and 11.

If this information of the potential release date is right, the season will clash with the Bahrain 2022 tests. Though it is unlikely that it will split the viewership, surely a hectic day for the F1 fans.

No Max Verstappen in the drive to survive?

In the middle of the last season, Verstappen declared that he will not be participating in Drive To Survive’s interviews. His reason was that the production is too exaggerated, and have often given him a bad look.

Therefore, he doesn’t wish to be a part of that thing anymore. “I understand that it needs to be done to boost the popularity in America,” he told the Associated Press. “But from my side as a driver, I don’t like being part of it.”

“They faked a few rivalries which they don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show. I am not really a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen.”

