“So many overtakes I couldn’t count” – F1 bosses Ross Brawn and Stefano Domenicali praise Pirelli for contributing to an overtaking-laden Bahrain GP

“So many overtakes I couldn’t count” – Ross Brawn and Stefano Domenicali are delighted with their tyre suppliers Pirelli after an all-around action Bahrain Grand Prix.

The new sporting regulations were brought in this season with the intention of facilitating closer racing between drivers. And going by the season-opener in Bahrain, the sport has hit the nail on the head.

F1 managing director Ross Brawn is understandably delighted, especially with the 18-inch Pirelli tyres and the drastically altered cars.

“I can remember some pretty tedious first races here, to be honest, and we didn’t get that here this weekend.

“I’m pretty pleased and when you watch the cars racing you can see they can race. They’re not just having a go at each other for one lap then they have to back off.

“There was no backing off to save the tyres today, they were on top of each other the whole time which is a credit to Pirelli but I think is also a credit to the type of cars we have now.”

With Bottas P6 and Zhou P10, @alfaromeoorlen pick up their first double-points finish since 2020 💪 #BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/7xjzw0N28b — Formula 1 (@F1) March 20, 2022

Max Verstappen vs Charles Leclerc battle the highlight

Reigning champion Verstappen and current season leader Charles Leclerc put on quite a show at the front of the pack, overtaking each other numerous times.

But apart from this battle, F1 supremo Stefano Domenicali is also impressed with the overtaking on display all around the track, with last season strugglers Haas and Alfa Romeo both finishing inside the Top 10.

“I think we don’t ever underestimate the great work Pirelli has done.

“As you know, tyres have always been under a big spotlight and I think that we have seen the different typology that gave another element to the show, different pit stops, different strategies.

“Some did it right and some did it wrong but that is part of the game and this is great.

“On the other hand, we have seen so many overtakes I couldn’t count and that is creating something for the public.”

