F1

“So many overtakes I couldn’t count” – F1 bosses Ross Brawn and Stefano Domenicali praise Pirelli for contributing to an overtaking-laden Bahrain GP

"So many overtakes I couldn't count" - F1 bosses Ross Brawn and Stefano Domenicali praise Pirelli for contributing to an overtaking-laden Bahrain GP
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
Seating capacity of Wankhede Stadium: Full IPL 2022 venue list with seating capacity
Next Article
"Your dead grandma is a b*tch, Jusuf Nurkic!": Reporter reveals reprehensible behavior from Pacers fans ahead of confrontation with Blazers star
F1 Latest News
"Stroll should ask himself if he should find a different hobby" - Ralf Schumacher thinks that Lance Stroll delivered a 'shameful' performance in Bahrain
“Stroll should ask himself if he should find a different hobby” – Ralf Schumacher thinks that Lance Stroll delivered a ‘shameful’ performance in Bahrain

Ralf Schumacher criticised Lance Stroll for his performance in Bahrain qualifying in comparison to Nico…