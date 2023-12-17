“Someone Is Going to Die”: Ayrton Senna Was Warned of Fatal Risk That Caused His Death

Gerhard Berger once warned Ayrton Senna about the deadly Tamburello curve that cost the former Brazilian driver his life. However, Senna did not budge despite the warning as he refrained from raising the issue with the FIA.

Advertisement

In Tom Rubython’s book, The Life of Senna: The Biography of Ayrton Senna, the author quoted Berger about the warning issued to Senna. As per Rubython’s book, Berger said, “When I had my big accident in 1989, in exactly the same place, before I went into the wall I remember thinking I was going to die.”

Following this, Berger added, “Afterwards I said to Ayrton and I remember my exact words, – ‘We have to change the terrible wall, It’s too dangerous.” Unfortunately, this was the wall that sealed the fate of Senna on 1st May 1994.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sabyasaachii/status/1736467859721855431?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Senna had a high-speed crash in his Williams on the wall that was made of concrete. The three-time world champion left the racing line, lost control, and hit the Tamburello wall at a speed of 211 kilometers per hour [131 mph]. The car eventually came to a halt and it was found that Senna sadly passed away after suffering a serious skull fracture.

There was deep sorrow following this incident as the FIA came hugely under pressure over its safety procedures. Brazil gave Senna a state funeral and to this day, he is regarded as a national hero.

How did Senna’s accident ramp up the safety procedures in F1?

Following the fatal crash of Ayrton Senna, the FIA ramped up their safety procedures. Among the many safety procedures, speed limits were introduced in the pit lane, no unauthorized personnel were allowed in the pit lane, and a new chicane was introduced in Tamburello corner to slow the cars down, among other changes.

Advertisement

Retired F1 driver Niki Lauda, in the very next race in Monaco, formed the Grand Prix Driver’s Association (GDPA) where he, Michael Schumacher, Martin Brundle, and Gerhard Berger took charge as the elected representatives. Currently, George Russell is the president of the GPDA.

Meanwhile, Italian authorities did not let this go by as they began legal proceedings against the Williams F1 team. The charges of manslaughter were brought up on the team and its key officials such as Frank Williams, Patrick Head, Adrian Newey, and many more. However, they were all acquitted of the charges.