“Sometimes It Is Difficult”: Lewis Hamilton Shows Frustration With W14 After Ferrari Hanging On Mercedes’ Neck in Standings

The inaugural Las Vegas GP wasn’t a race to remember for Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes star finished the race in P7 despite having the second-best car on the grid as per the Constructors’ Championship. This is something that frustrated the seven-time world champion as he hit out at the W14.

Advertisement

Speaking about this, Hamilton said as per Auto Motor und Sport, “Our car has its strengths, but sometimes it is difficult to get the full performance. That was the case in qualifying.” Admittedly, the Silver Arrows were hardly a match for Ferrari in Las Vegas.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1726144293054943364?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The Prancing Horse outclassed the Silver Arrows during both qualifying and the main race. Charles Leclerc qualified on pole before finishing the main race second. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari finished sixth despite starting in twelfth after a 10-place grid penalty.

On the other hand, Mercedes had a difficult outing. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell could only manage seventh and eighth respectively in the main race. Now, all eyes will be on Abu Dhabi for the Mercedes versus Ferrari battle for P2 in the championship. As things stand, Mercedes just lead by four points going into the season finale.

Ferrari to battle against Mercedes in Abu Dhabi

Going by form, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are having an upper hand currently against Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as the SF-23 seems to be in a better position than the W14. However, Fred Vasseur has warned that if the FIA continues its stand in Abu Dhabi, something they did in Las Vegas, he would withdraw from racing in Abu Dhabi.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1726188567532130804?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Frenchman has warned the same even if it ruins their chance to finish in P2 and gain millions in the process. All in all, the season finale of the 2023 F1 campaign is expected to be a fierce one.

Advertisement

This is because there is not just a battle for P2 but also P4. Aston Martin will try their best to overcome the 11-point deficit against McLaren for P4 in the championship.