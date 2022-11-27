“Sometimes we’re shouting at each other” – Max Verstappen reveals his race engineer was expecting to work with Sebastian Vettel

Max Verstappen has been working with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase since joining the Red Bull F1 team in 2016.

Lambiase has been the voice behind the radio in Verstappen’s 35 Grand Prix wins and title wins. However, the Dutchman has revealed that Lambiase when he joined the Milton-Keynes-based team was promised that he would work with Sebastian Vettel.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the RacingNews365, the 2-time world champion said that his relationship with his engineer is more like a marriage.

“Sometimes we’re screaming and shouting at each other, but it’s good. We just have to determine who is the husband and who is the wife,” he added.

Lambiase hoped to work with Sebastian Vettel

Before joining Red Bull in 2015, Lambiase worked through the evolution of the Jordan team from Midland, Spyker and ultimately Force India until 2014.

When he signed with the Austrian team, he was promised that he would work with the team’s 4-time world champion, Vettel. But only two weeks later, the German driver signed a seat with Ferrari and he had to work with Daniil Kvyat.

And as the years progressed he started to work with Verstappen. Talking about the working relationship, the Dutchman said, “It’s been really good.”

The 25-year-old admitted that it is very important to work with one engineer if it’s working well. “I don’t want to change. Hopefully, he doesn’t want to change as well,” he added.

Max Verstappen reveals his future plans with Red Bull

The Red Bull ace has signed a contract with Red Bull until 2028 and was asked if he envisaged staying with the team for the rest of his career in the motorsport.

While Verstappen did not rule out that possibility, he clarified his unwillingness to have a long career in the sport.

“I’m not going to drive in F1 until I’m 40,” he said. So, if his contract ran out in 2028, he doesn’t see himself hanging around longer than that.

He believes that F1 is too much because there are too many races happening in a season.

