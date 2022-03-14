“Sometimes when you lose you actually win”– Lewis Hamilton tells people not to be afraid of failure citing his own personal experience

Lewis Hamilton tells the audience at the Dubai Expo 2020 that at times failure is essential in life for a person to grow while citing his experience.

Lewis Hamilton in the last 15 years has reached the pinnacle of F1. So much he has won that he can be claimed as the best f1 driver of all time.

However, it has certainly not been easy for the only black F1 driver to reach the top of the sport. He had his own heartbreaks and difficult moments, yet he persevered.

Therefore, while talking to the audience at the Dubai Expo, in his Q&A session he talked about the importance of failure. He claims that at times it is highly essential to losing for one to become greater.

“My whole life has been winning,” said Hamilton. “I’ve been racing for 29 years but I think during this time realising that winning isn’t everything. Sometimes when you lose you actually win, and grow. My advice for people is don’t be afraid of failure.”

#F1: Lewis Hamilton at Expo 2020 Dubai: “My whole life has been winning, I’ve been racing for 29 years but I think during this time realising that winning isn’t everything. Sometimes when you lose you actually win, and grow. My advice for people is don’t be afraid of failure.” pic.twitter.com/1YYnKhkZAK — deni (@fiagirly) March 14, 2022

Hamilton had a heartbreaking end to his last campaign, where evidently he was a target of chaotic decision making by the FIA. Yet, the seven-time world champion returns to F1 to vie for this year’s championship to make it eight.

Also read: Pierre Gasly shares his honest assessment on the Silver Arrows after ‘battling’ with Lewis Hamilton on track in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton wants to take his mom’s surname

Hamilton talking at the Dubai Expo 2020 talked about his mother. The seven-time-world champion vowed that he will put his mother’s last name into his.

“Not many people know this, my mother’s last name is Larbalestier and I’m going to put it in my name. I don’t understand the idea that when people get married, the woman loses her last name. I want my mother’s surname to be along with the legacy of the Hamilton surname.”

Maybe this year, we may see him using his father and mother’s last name, which would be something different in the arena of men’s sport. And for this attempt, many are even appreaciating his thoughts.

Also read: Alpha Tauri boss explains why they won’t be able to copy the Mercedes sidepod design