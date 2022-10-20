“Sometimes, yeah”: Nico Rosberg once confessed to Indian kids that he occasionally gets afraid in his F1 car

Nico Rosberg once admitted to the Indian kids that he was indeed scared of Formula 1 cars at times before he stepped in for the Indian GP.

The former world champion Nico Rosberg is among the most decorated drivers in history. He had mighty success in his name when he went in the same car against arguably the best drivers in the history of F1- Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton at different points of his career.

In his lengthy career, Rosberg raced in India, where F1 spent three years. In one of those, he also fetched a podium while Mercedes was still considered a minnow.

Thus, his talent was unquestionable and rose his prominence even among Indian fans. Once Mercedes reached the top, he was a force to reckon with and even won a championship in 2016.

Nico Rosberg was at times afraid of his Mercedes

Despite having success in the apex motorsport, Rosberg admitted to the Indian kids that he was sometimes afraid of his F1 car. This happened when he visited India before the Indian Grand Prix in 2013.

“Sometimes, yeah, sometimes,” replied Rosberg when asked if doesn’t he get afraid while driving at the speed of 200 miles per hour. “I feel a little bit scared. Because it’s very dangerous, but normally it’s no problem.”

Apart from that, Rosberg, with patience, answered several curious questions from the kids who surrounded him on the bus. Moreover, seven kids were invited to see his F1 car in the Mercedes garage.

The German toured Delhi on his first arrival

Rosberg has taken part in all three Indian Grand Prix races, and on his first arrival, he toured the national capital Delhi, approximately 50kms away from the Buddh International circuit.

For most of his tour, the German race driver remained unbothered by the public, as people near him had little idea about F1, except for a group of F1 fans who recognized him and approached him for a photograph.

Since 2013, India hasn’t hosted any international motorsport event. But from 2023 onwards, it will reportedly host MotoGP at Buddh International. Moreover, Formula E race in February is also planned in Hyderabad.

