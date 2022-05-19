Spanish Grand Prix 2022 Weather Forecast: What is the weather forecast at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend?

F1 will return to racing with Spanish Grand Prix with the FP sessions starting on Friday. Here’s the weather forecast for the weekend.

F1 will return to the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend for the sixth round of racing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Unlike the pre-season testing in Barcelona where temperatures were in the low-to-mid-teens Celsius, this weekend’s race is set for glorious sunshine.

Several weather forecasts have predicted that there will barely be any sign of cloud across all three days. Temperatures are also predicted to be set for a very comfortable high of 23-to-24 degrees.

Ahead of the race weekend, some teams have announced that they are bringing in big upgrade packages. This could mean a much more intense battle between Ferrari and Red Bull and Mercedes joining the championship fight.

Also Read: Esteban Ocon recalls low moment as Mercedes reserve driver

Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast

On Friday, the weather is expected to be sunny with a gentle breeze of only around five miles per hour. There is only a one-to-five per cent chance of rain. Humidity will rise up to 60 per cent in mid afternoon and 80 per cent in the mid-to-late morning. The temperature will be around 21 degrees Celsius for FP1 and 23 for FP2.

On Saturday, the temperature is expected to be quite the same as Friday. However, wind speed could see an increase of eight-to-10 miles per hour, with the odd gusts of around 16mph. The temperature is set to rise up to 24 for qualifying, while humidity will be in the mid-60s.

On the main race day, Sunday, the temperatures are again set for 24. However, there is a very low five per cent chance of rain. Gentle breezes will prevail, with gusts of 15mph, while humidity is set for the low 60s.

Also Read: F1 Twitter split over the sport’s decision to not replace the cancelled Russian Grand Prix