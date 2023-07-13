Spicy Times Ahead as Fans Conspire ‘Doctor’ Lewis Hamilton and ‘Oral Fixation’ Shakira Partnership With Recent Tweet

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira have already made multiple headlines regarding their rumored union. However, with the Pop star’s recent updates fans are hoping she can reignite the passion in Hamilton and help him revive his musical career, as the fans are hoping for spicy times ahead.

The 46-year-old was recently spotted in London to record a new song. In between this, she also took out time to visit Silverstone for the 2023 British Grand Prix and support the Mercedes driver, which proved to be a lucky move for the seven-time world champion.

Amid all this, now fans are hoping for a reunion between the pop star and the “doctor” [Hamilton’s lyrics as XNDA in Christina Aguilera’s Pipe] as Shakira dropped hints at her popular album “Oral Fixation.” This led to the fans speculating that it is finally the time when XNDA, aka Lewis Hamilton.

Fans want Lewis x Shakira collaboration

The Waka Waka hitmaker recently posted about her upcoming song on Twitter. As soon as the photos of it surfaced on the internet, fans flocked to the social media site to ask for a collaboration between her and fan favorite XNDA.

Given below are some of the reactions taken from Twitter:

Hamilton left a teaser at Silverstone

While the talks are about the Silver Arrows ace’s collaboration with Shakira, Hamilton hinted at a return to the studio apart from his F1 duties.

During his visit to Silverstone for the British GP, the 38-year-old teased the fans with cheeky lines. The British driver on the stage said, addressing the fans, “I feel like I wanna sing a song.”

However, after this, he added, “I’m not gonna sing a song.” This made the fans hope that something might be on the cards as Lewis Hamilton might drop another bombshell like the Pipe.