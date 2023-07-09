Not 480,000 Spectators, but One Lucky Shakira Pushes Lewis Hamilton to the Podium Once Again at British GP

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira’s love story turns to another page as once again, Hamilton’s dream Latina is cheering him on from the sidelines. While rumors went into overdrive when Shakira touched down at Heathrow, fans were more than delighted to spot the future Queen of the paddock at the British GP.

The last time we saw Shakira beside Hamilton was at the Spanish GP, where the Brit took a majestic return to the podium. Most credited this achievement to his lady love, and while bizarre at the moment, it might just be true.

After a hectic fashion week in Paris, Shakria flew down to London not only to write a new song but also to support Hamilton in a very important home race. If this doesn’t scream couple goals, what does? And the support was felt by Lewis Hamilton. With the roars of a record 480,000 fans cheering him on from the grandstands, his lucky charm was sat in the VIP section at Silverstone.

Shakira plays the ultimate F1 WAG for Lewis Hamilton at the British GP

Fans were quick to thank the pop star for once again pushing Hamilton to impress at the race. In fact, the fans want more. No race strategy, Mercedes upgrades, or pep talk can spin the magic Shakira brings to the table.

The 2 for 2 relation between her presence and Hamitlon’s results was surely uncanny. But fans were here for it. As one fan put it: “Oh it makes so much sense Shakira is in Silverstone that’s why Lewis drove like this.”

Sure enough, the credit once again went to Shakira for putting Hamilton on the podium.

In fact, Mercedes should really look into bringing in Hamilton’s lady luck to races more often.

Mercedes boss talks about Shakira’s paddock visits

Toto Wolff is not only Hamilton’s boss but also his closest confidant. There is no doubt he is well aware of the budding romance between Hamilton and Shakira.

With the British GP marking her third paddock appearance, twice was enough for Wolff to open up on what was going on. Cheekily enough, though, he maintained utmost discretion when talking about the Latina. “I don’t know anything about that,” was the response when prodded about the new face in Lewis’ corner.

Pretending to not know anything, Wolff even went so far as to say he never knew she was there. “I didn’t see anything, I just looked at my screen…”

Surely this time around Wolff can’t ignore the Shakira effect on Hamilton. As champagne pours on the podium, maybe Hamilton goes out on another celebratory dinner tonight?