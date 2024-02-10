Spurs’ Coach Pranks Media Using Lewis Hamilton-Ferrari Move as Bait: “Look at Yourselves!”

The news of Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari caused widespread commotion, crossing the boundaries of the F1 world. It got so big that even those from the soccer world took note of the news. An example of the same came when Tottenham Hotspurs’ (Spurs) coach, Ange Postecoglou, used it to trick soccer journalists.

Speaking to the media about Spurs’ transfer window activities, he joked about Hamilton moving to Ferrari acting as a huge loss to the team, as reported by Corriere dello Sport. “Yesterday was probably the only disappointment. I thought it could really be a good opportunity for us, but the club just didn’t feel it was the right move for us.”

“We are disappointed, but he ended up at Ferrari and we have to accept it. Look at yourselves! You were all ready to write. I took a break to blow up the publicist’s phone, it was nice. You had a flat day, I just tried to stimulate you” , said Postecoglou.

https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari/status/1753133900925129140?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In a quiet transfer window, Spurs are yet to sign a player to bolster their squad. Their current target is Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo. However, they face an uphill battle against title challengers Liverpool FC. Given the same, it only made sense for Postecoglou to lighten the mood by joking about Hamilton.

Meanwhile, with Hamilton gone, Mercedes, too, need to up their transfer game. With a wide variety of drivers up for grabs, the team needs to analyze who would be the best man for the job. In the meanwhile, they also need to prove they are still worthy of fighting for the championship by improving their car.

The Lewis Hamilton effect on full display at Ferrari

As soon as the Ferrari camp announced Hamilton‘s signing, the fans on the internet went berzerk. Given Hamilton’s global stardom, the announcement had a similar effect as when Inter Miami announced Lionel Messi’s arrival.

Ferrari’s Instagram following saw an increase of 232,021 followers in less than 24 hours. According to Joe Pompliano, the number was 12,000 more than the team’s average monthly gains. The team’s latest following stands at 13.5 million.

https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1753090251164168512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ferrari’s market cap also saw a positive trend owing to the announcement. 24 hours after the announcement, their stock market value soared by 10%, rising to an all-time high of $69.12 billion.

Their per-share price went from a 12-month-low of $252.17 to $379.22. The upward trend indicated a rise of over $100, fetching only positive results from Ferrari’s confidence in Hamilton.