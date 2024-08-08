Stefano Domenicali Ready to Introduce “Fake Way of Racing” to F1

The concept of reverse grids has been prominent in junior categories like Formula 2 and Formula 3. Either partial or full reverse grid races have added excitement to races in these feeder series. Now, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is thinking of introducing the idea of reverse grids in F1 too.

However, the idea of reverse grid races has faced significant opposition from both drivers and fans within the F1 community, especially among purists who value the traditional racing format. For the purist fans, F1 is about the fastest driver having the advantage of starting from pole position.

They believe that introducing a reverse grid would be like introducing fake racing action. Domenicali is fully aware of these concerns. He acknowledges that the sport’s history and traditions are important and that the voices of those who oppose such changes should not be ignored.

However, despite the resistance, Domenicali remains open to the idea of reverse grids in F1. “Personally, I would say, why not? It’s a lot of action. It is overtaking. You’re fighting for points?” he said in a recent exclusive with Motorsport. He believes that the sport must evolve to stay relevant and entertaining.

“Some people can say, ‘Oh, it is a fake way of racing.’ Fake? There is nothing fake related to what you believe is the right format to produce great action. So I would be interested to discuss that again. Yes,” he concluded.

️ | Stefano Domenicali is still open to discuss the reverse grid format in sprint races “Personally, I would say, why not? It’s a lot of action. It is overtaking. You’re fighting for points? Some people can say, ‘Oh, it is a fake way of racing.’ Fake? There is nothing fake… pic.twitter.com/ms8OPIDssN — RBR News (@redbulletin) August 8, 2024

And it’s not just Domenicali, Lewis Hamilton is also open to the idea of introducing a reverse grid in F1.

Why is Hamilton in favor of reverse grids?

While the seven-time world champion has spent most of his career at the front of the grid, there have been times when he had to start from a bit further back. One such example was the 2021 Brazillian GP sprint race when Hamilton had to start from the back of the grid due to disqualification.

He stormed his way through the grid to finish P5 and then won the race on Sunday from P10 after taking another 5-place grid drop for a new internal combustion engine. And last season in an interview, Hamilton mentioned just how much he enjoyed charging through the field.

: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell hold differing views on the potential introduction of reverse grid races in Formula 1. Hamilton supports the idea, emphasizing the need for a longer Sprint race, while recalling a positive experience starting from the back in Brazil. On the… pic.twitter.com/DpIGo7XvEf — F1 Naija (@f1_naija) December 6, 2023

“The best sprint race I ever had was when I started last [in Brazil 2021] so I am in favor of the swapping order [reverse grids],” Hamilton was quoted by Crash.net.