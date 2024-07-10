mobile app bar

Charles Leclerc Absolved of Any Blame for Mistakes Made in British GP

Mahim Suhalka
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Charles Leclerc Absolved of Any Blame for Mistakes Made in British GP

Credits: IMAGO HochZwei

Charles Leclerc’s struggles continued at the British Grand Prix this past weekend. During the race at Silverstone, he suffered his second Q2 exit before finishing outside the points on Sunday. Despite his poor performance in Britain, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur does not believe the Monegasque could have performed much better. As quoted by Pit Debrief, Vasseur said,

“We have to avoid trying to draw a generic conclusion on what’s happened. We need to have a deep look at everything. I think the car in the last two races was, at least, not easy to drive. It was asking a lot of the drivers, and mainly from Charles. He had the new package on Friday. He had to jump into the car. We didn’t do the FP3 with the wet [conditions], and he had to go in quali with a car that he didn’t drive before“.

Leclerc did indeed suffer far more than his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz at the British Grand Prix. While Sainz managed to finish an outstanding fifth, the Monegasque only managed 14th.

Despite Leclerc failing to score a point, Vasseur chose to blame the car and not the 26-year-old. While Leclerc may indeed not have been at fault, the same cannot be said about the Ferrari’s strategy team.

Ferrari made another strategic blunder with Leclerc

For the most part of 2024, it seemed that Ferrari had put its strategic blunders behind them. However, the 2024 British GP proved that they have not overcome this concern completely.

The Italian team went for an aggressive move which failed miserably. Ferrari opted for the intermediate tries on Leclerc’s SF24 eight laps earlier than when the rain arrived. As a result, this move completely ruined his race.

He confessed the same to the media as well as he said, “Yes, we did [take the wrong call]. We went with an aggressive strategy which definitely didn’t pay off. I was told the rain was coming very hard the lap after, which only came eight laps later and we destroyed the [intermediate tires] in the meantime“.

Despite starting from P11, there was hope that he could score a few points. However, Ferrari’s wrong call made his race go from bad to worse.

In fact, this call resulted in Leclerc getting lapped by most of the frontrunners. Since Ferrari made yet another strategic error, they need to ensure that they get on top of it as soon as possible to prevent them from losing more opportunities when they can score points.

About the author

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka is an F1 journalist at the SportsRush. With an ever-growing love for the sport since 2019, he became a part of the industry two years ago and since then has written over 2200 pieces. A Lewis Hamilton fan through and through and with Hamilton's loyalties shifting to Ferrari, so will his. Apart from F1, he is a Football fanatic having played the sport and represented his state in various tournaments as he still stays in touch with the sport. Always a sports enthusiast Mahim is now translating his passion into words.

Read more from Mahim Suhalka

Share this article

Don’t miss these