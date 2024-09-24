mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Teases ‘Exciting Announcement’ Coming Soon From New York

Vidit Dhawan
Published

Credits: IMAGO Action Plus

After the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend, all drivers and teams have a three-week break before they compete at the United States GP next month. During this time, Lewis Hamilton has teased that he has an “exciting announcement” for his fans.

“I fly to New York for something that’s going to be fun to announce. It’s pretty cool, I’m so excited about it,” he said.

When asked if he could give any hints, Hamilton politely replied, “Nope”. After this, he continued with the rest of his plans.

The Briton said that the day after his trip to New York, he travels back to the UK and will have his Dior collection coming out. Post this, he will travel back to the United States. Hamilton will travel to Boston first and then begin his preparations for the US GP weekend.

Although Hamilton was reluctant to reveal his plans, he may be planning on expanding Mission 44 in the US. After all, he had said in a video at the start of this year that two countries he wants to expand his organization in are Brazil and the US.

In a video uploaded by Mercedes’ official YouTube account, the 39-year-old said, “My goal is to open Mission 44 in Brazil, and then I think we’ll hopefully do something in the US as well”. For this cause, Hamilton also pledged a whopping $25,000,000 to his foundation.

Hamilton has always expressed his love for the US and, hence, it comes as no surprise that he is keen on making an announcement in New York. The Briton has already opened an outlet in the Big Apple for his vegan burger joint, Neat Burger.

