Stephano Domenicali Believes Lewis Hamilton In a Red Suit Would Be “Huge” for F1

In 2025, Lewis Hamilton will end his Mercedes stint to fulfill a lifelong dream—driving for Ferrari. As the most decorated driver of all time, Hamilton joining forces with the sport’s most successful team has the potential to contribute immensely to F1’s growth. CEO Stefano Domenicali acknowledges this and eagerly anticipates seeing Hamilton in Ferrari colors.

Domenicali believes Hamilton’s move to Ferrari will draw new viewers to F1. As one of the most popular athletes in the world, even those who weren’t previously interested in the sport might tune in to watch him drive for Ferrari. As quoted by Motorsport, he said,

“I am sure that the first photos of Lewis in the red suit will go around the world, I am convinced of this… If we think about the communication potential of Ferrari together with that of Lewis Hamilton… it will be a truly explosive tandem.”

From a financial standpoint, Domenicali’s claims have already been supported by results. Ferrari’s stock surged by 10% on the New York Stock Exchange—equivalent to a $7 billion increase—just days after Hamilton’s move became official.

However, the financial benefits F1 will reap from this upcoming partnership remain to be seen.

Ferrari, meanwhile, will be hoping for results on the track, as the team left no stone unturned in signing the Briton. President John Elkann is set to invest $100 million a year in the 39-year-old, covering his salary and benefits that go directly to his charity, Mission 44. In return, Ferrari wants just one thing—a World championship

What Hamilton brings to the table

Hamilton is one of the most experienced and successful drivers in F1 history. Seven World titles and 105 race wins- this is the legacy he will bring to Ferrari in 2025

Ferrari last won a World title in 2008. They’ve shown glimpses of being contenders since then, but haven’t managed to mount a serious challenge—something they aim to change with Hamilton on board

Hamilton also brings with him the ability to elevate his team’s performance. Mercedes’ Trackside Engineering Director, Andrew Shovlin, mentioned that he would miss how Hamilton pushed the engineers to stay at the top of their game.

‼️Andrew Shovlin on what he’ll miss about Sir Lewis Hamilton, highlighting ‘the potent feedback Hamilton has always been able to provide’ and how valuable he is to car development : “I’ll miss him as a character because he’s good fun to work with.” “His race pace has been… — sim (@sim3744) August 13, 2024

Hamilton will be hoping Ferrari is in a better position when he joins than they are currently. At the time of his decision to move, the Italian team was faster than Mercedes, but the tables have since turned. Hamilton, however, insisted that he doesn’t regret his choice and is betting on Ferrari to start winning races by the time he joins next year.