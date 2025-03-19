mobile app bar

Will Lando Norris and Max Verstappen Miss FP1 in China as 4 Teams Face Delay in Transporting Cars?

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Max Verstappen NED, Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 left Lando Norris UK, McLaren Formula 1 Team 4 BHR, Formula 1 World Championship, Formula 1 Testing, Bahrain international Circuit, 27 02 2025 BHR, Formula 1 World Championship, Formula 1 Testing, Bahrain international Circuit, 27 02 2025

Max Verstappen NED, Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 left Lando Norris UK, McLaren Formula 1 Team 4 BHR, Formula 1 World Championship, Formula 1 Testing, Bahrain international Circuit, 27 02 2025 BHR, Formula 1 World Championship, Formula 1 Testing, Bahrain international Circuit, 27 02 2025
Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

Consecutive race weekends in F1 are already hectic even if the two-day delay in equipment arrival is not accounted for. With just four days between the Australian and Chinese GPs, getting an early start at the new venue is crucial.

However, a technical issue with the planes transporting equipment and cars to Shanghai has caused a major delay, leaving team members racing against time. For Red Bull, Aston Martin, McLaren, and Mercedes, the news that they wouldn’t be able to set up at the Shanghai International Circuit on time must have been a tough blow.

Photographer Kym Illman, who has already arrived in China, discussed the setback on his YouTube channel. He explained that teams usually take four days to set up their garages. However, due to the delay, they will now have to cram the entire process into just a day and a half to get ready for practice on time.

With FP1 set to begin on Friday morning and drivers like Lando Norris and Max Verstappen gearing up for it, the four affected teams are likely in for some sleepless nights.

“As things stand, those crew members who are sitting around hotel foyers and pools enjoying themselves, will no doubt be called upon to work tonight. Perhaps all the way through the night. Few hours sleep. And back at the track on Thursday,” Illman said.

But that’s not all. There’s also the challenge of getting the equipment into the country—something China is notorious for. Illman believes further delays could add even more ‘drama,’ with the possibility that teams might not receive their equipment until Thursday morning. That would leave them with just 24 hours to get everything set up.

Talking about the chances of FP1 starting as scheduled, Illman said, “I think it will happen. I think it has to happen even if it means that everybody in those teams just works non-stop without any sleep.” 

That, unfortunately, will present problems of its own.

Difficult nights ahead for teams at the Chinese GP

Assembling an F1 car is not as simple as just taking one out of the box and placing it inside the garage. The chassis, the engine, and the gearbox — along with other components — all arrive in separate containers, and it takes a long time for the challenger to be assembled.

On top of that, there are other things that need setting up in the garage. Illman suggested that Red Bull, Aston Martin, McLaren, and Mercedes crew could have to work overnight to ensure all of it is in place.

However, health and safety concerns could arise as a result. “…it could lead to problems, lead to errors, and have dire consequences.” 

Illman also revealed that some teams are missing wheels—an essential component they need to start FP1 on time. The same goes for certain tools, presumably required by engineers and mechanics.

All in all, with the freight arriving so late in the week, the crew is in for a few exhausting and chaotic nights ahead.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these