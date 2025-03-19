Will Lando Norris and Max Verstappen Miss FP1 in China as 4 Teams Face Delay in Transporting Cars?

Consecutive race weekends in F1 are already hectic even if the two-day delay in equipment arrival is not accounted for. With just four days between the Australian and Chinese GPs, getting an early start at the new venue is crucial.

However, a technical issue with the planes transporting equipment and cars to Shanghai has caused a major delay, leaving team members racing against time. For Red Bull, Aston Martin, McLaren, and Mercedes, the news that they wouldn’t be able to set up at the Shanghai International Circuit on time must have been a tough blow.

Photographer Kym Illman, who has already arrived in China, discussed the setback on his YouTube channel. He explained that teams usually take four days to set up their garages. However, due to the delay, they will now have to cram the entire process into just a day and a half to get ready for practice on time.

With FP1 set to begin on Friday morning and drivers like Lando Norris and Max Verstappen gearing up for it, the four affected teams are likely in for some sleepless nights.

“As things stand, those crew members who are sitting around hotel foyers and pools enjoying themselves, will no doubt be called upon to work tonight. Perhaps all the way through the night. Few hours sleep. And back at the track on Thursday,” Illman said.

SHANGHAI FREIGHT DELAYS! As a result of aircraft technical issues in Melbourne, a number of teams have not received freight for the Shanghai Grand Prix. Normally this would arrive on a Monday evening but as of now, teams have not received vital race freight with many not… pic.twitter.com/4s9PhYVGLG — Kym Illman (@KymIllman) March 19, 2025

But that’s not all. There’s also the challenge of getting the equipment into the country—something China is notorious for. Illman believes further delays could add even more ‘drama,’ with the possibility that teams might not receive their equipment until Thursday morning. That would leave them with just 24 hours to get everything set up.

Talking about the chances of FP1 starting as scheduled, Illman said, “I think it will happen. I think it has to happen even if it means that everybody in those teams just works non-stop without any sleep.”

That, unfortunately, will present problems of its own.

Difficult nights ahead for teams at the Chinese GP

Assembling an F1 car is not as simple as just taking one out of the box and placing it inside the garage. The chassis, the engine, and the gearbox — along with other components — all arrive in separate containers, and it takes a long time for the challenger to be assembled.

On top of that, there are other things that need setting up in the garage. Illman suggested that Red Bull, Aston Martin, McLaren, and Mercedes crew could have to work overnight to ensure all of it is in place.

However, health and safety concerns could arise as a result. “…it could lead to problems, lead to errors, and have dire consequences.”

Illman also revealed that some teams are missing wheels—an essential component they need to start FP1 on time. The same goes for certain tools, presumably required by engineers and mechanics.

All in all, with the freight arriving so late in the week, the crew is in for a few exhausting and chaotic nights ahead.