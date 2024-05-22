“Still Hurts”: Sebastian Vettel Makes Final Decision on F1 Return

Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 in 2022 but has never been too far away from the sport since. Often involved in special events and making appearances in the paddock, Vettel’s potential return is often a topic of discussion. Amid rumors of a link-up with Mercedes, Vettel reveals that he has moved on from F1 and shall not make a return.

Speaking to Channel 4 (quoted by RaceFans), he recalled the time when he decided to quit the sport. He detailed that it was a painful decision, which hurts him even today. But he is settling into his new role and doesn’t want to go back to his old life.

“It was a very tough decision, it still hurts. I think it’s better now after one and a half years of distance. But I think I’m very much at peace with it and enjoying my new life.”

Vettel announced his retirement from F1 after his second season for Aston Martin. He wanted to spend more with his family, which is why the four-time World Champion decided to let go of his life as an F1 driver.

However, earlier this year, when Lewis Hamilton revealed he would move to Ferrari in 2025, there emerged a scenario where Vettel’s comeback was on the cards. Reports of the 36-year-old coming out of retirement to drive for Mercedes came up, but Vettel seems to be heading in another direction.

Sebastian Vettel prepping for the 24 Hours of Le Mans?

Once one of F1’s most dominant drivers, Vettel certainly misses the competitiveness of the sport. Watching races from home and drivers competing for glory often tempted the ex-Red Bull driver, but not enough to make a U-turn on his decision.

Ahead of June’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, Vettel test-drove a Porsche 963 for the Porsche Penske team. Notably, it wasn’t his first experience with the car, as he had already driven it once during a rollout in Wissach.

Intrigued by the idea of driving in endurance races, this test run had Vettel excited for what was to come. This year’s Le Mans will be held between June 15 and 16, and the German is tipped to take part in the same.