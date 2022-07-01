“Stroll timing his arrival during a red flagged session” – Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll turns up to the Silverstone Circuit in a $10 Million Agusta private helicopter

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll shocks fans as he turned up to the British Grand Prix in a helicopter during the F2 practice session.

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll is having a below-average season in comparison to his teammate 4 times world champion Sebastian Vettel.

The Canadian driver currently stands 18th in the driver’s championship just ahead of Haas’ Mick Schumacher and William’s Nicholas Latifi.

While Stroll is struggling on the track, off the track he has plenty to show for it. He is the son of Canadian businessmen Lawrence Stroll who partly owns the Aston Martin brand alongside other American fashion brands.

Lance Stroll arrives at Silverstone via a $10 Million chopper

Lance Stroll arrived at the Silverstone circuit in style during an F2 practice red flag situation. The 23-years-old driver reached the track via a chopper.

The helicopter is the Agusta Leonardo AW139 which costs a remarkable $10 Million. A very fine luxurious chopper, it takes around $4000 to operate for a single flight as per Joe Pompliano.

During the 2021 British Grand Prix, Stroll complained about a helicopter flying too low which caused him much distraction while driving.

Lance Stroll arrived at the track today in a $10 million helicopter. It probably cost about $4,000 per hour to operate, and LSS on the tail strands for Lawrence Sheldon Stroll. pic.twitter.com/UXfbawcbjC — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 1, 2022

Lance Stroll on improving at the British Grand Prix

Stroll will be looking to impress his team members and fans at the British Grand Prix. He has 3 points to his name after securing the 10th finish on three different occasions.

Speaking about the AMR22 performance, he added: “We’ve been finding performance at each race as we learn more and more about the car and we are really making progress. The midfield is incredibly tight right now. Hence, it would be great if we could take another step forward this weekend.”

In conclusion, he stated: “The British Grand Prix is a huge event for the whole team. I am really looking forward to driving in front of the fantastic Silverstone crowds.”

From our family to yours: wishing all of our Canadian fans a very happy #CanadaDay2022. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/nBotgr5CDl — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 1, 2022

