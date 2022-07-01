“Those boos are out of order” – F1 Twitter reacts as Max Verstappen and Red Bull do not get a warm welcome at Silverstone circuit

Max Verstappen and Red Bull did not receive a warm welcome from the British fans at the Silverstone circuit ahead of the British GP.

Following the recent racist remarks made by Nelson Piquet, Red Bull and Max Verstappen did not gain popularity among the British fans.

As the race is set to be held in Silverstone this weekend, it is logical to assume that a large part of the crowd is made up of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes fans. And they did not seem very happy when an announcement was made for the reigning world champion.

The boos around the circuit caused a massive stir as the controversy surrounding Piquet and racism within Red Bull has not helped public opinion of Verstappen in England.

The Dutchman spoke out against the three-time world champion’s use of words. However, he further added that banning Piquet from the F1 paddock is taking the matter too far.

F1 Twitter reacts to the boos for Max Verstappen around the circuit

Furthermore, not all the F1 fans have the same opinion for the Milton-Keynes-based team or Verstappen. Some British fans have taken to Twitter to openly speak about their disapproval of the boos directed toward the reigning champion.

Meanwhile, some other fans believe that it is completely fair to do so. They argue that the same thing is done by Verstappen fans and it happens in Zandvoort and Spa.

Uncool to hear some booing from some British fans as Red Bull come out for the F1 Show — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) June 30, 2022

And that is why I’d never go to Silverstone again , those boos are out of order, he didn’t have to come out and chat as he probably knew what would happen #SkyF1 — Nanette Thomas (@Nannersf1) June 30, 2022

Booing the Red Bull guys? Well I’m back to being out of this weekend. Some of the Silverstone crowd need to remember how to stay classy — A-M (@VeritasFilia27) June 30, 2022

The boo that just rang out when Verstappen’s name got mentioned 😭 — Jordan ¹⁰³ (@F1_Jordan) June 30, 2022

