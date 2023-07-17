Struggling Sergio Perez Brings Harsh Reality for Latin American Drivers in F1 to Light

Sergio Perez is arguably the best Mexican F1 driver of all time but did not have an easy road to the top of F1. During the Red Bull show run in Madrid last week, Perez spoke about how difficult it is for Latin drivers to find their way to the pinnacle of motorsports. In fact, he went as far as saying that the nationality of a driver is a huge factor while determining their chances to make it to F1.

Perez was born in the Mexican city of Guadalajara and dreamt of becoming an F1 driver. However, to do so, he had to move to Europe like many other small kids had to. Leaving his home country, for a completely different culture wasn’t so easy but for Perez, it did pay off. Nevertheless, there are always drivers who try their best, and make sacrifices but don’t find their lucky break.

As a result, Perez, who has been struggling in F1 himself as of late, feels that it is extremely difficult for Latin American drivers to showcase their talent, and make it big in Europe. He spoke about it in detail, during an interview with Motorsport.

Sergio Perez highlights difficulties for Latin American drivers in Europe

According to Perez, there are a number of reasons why Latin American drivers find adapting to Europe extremely difficult. In addition to moving to a different continent at an early age, Perez also cited rules and regulations as a major reason behind drivers not getting to realize their dreams.

“Being very young, at 12-13 years old, is when you have to leave for Europe,” Perez said. “Otherwise you arrive too late. The tracks, the rules, etc. It’s more complicated. So, that’s why it’s so difficult for Latin American drivers today to get to Formula 1. Because leaving your country at such a young age is very hard.”

Following this, Perez also made an admission that was shocking, but also eye opening at the same time. This was about whether the nationality of a driver is taken into consideration, when determining their worth in F1.

Weight of the passport matters in F1, says Perez

Earlier, we have heard the likes of Fernando Alonso complain about drivers of certain nationality getting favorable treatment from stewards and officials in F1. In fact, as per an old report from Motorsport, the Spaniard claims that he and Max Verstappen have been painted in a bad light by the English press, because of their battles against Lewis Hamilton, a British national hero.

Now, Perez too admitted that nationality plays a huge role in F1. When asked if the passport of a driver matters, the Mexican driver paused for a brief duration before agreeing by saying yes.

Admittedly, most of the drivers in F1 have been from Europe, as it is much easier for them to get access to quality racing infrastructure. Drivers like Perez, and even Lewis Hamilton, have been calling for the sport to go more global, so that they can have talents from various countries, competing for seats.