Lando Norris Feels ‘Confident’ for the ‘First Time’ in His Career Amidst Championship Prospects

Despite being one of the best young talents in F1 today, Lando Norris has not shown confidence like several of his peer drivers. However, heading into 2025, he feels confident that he can fight for his maiden world championship.

“I’m confident and for those of you who know me, I’m not a guy who’s normally full of confidence,” the Briton said in a video he uploaded on his official YouTube channel. “But for the first time, I’m confident. I’m in a good place”.

More often than not Norris succumbed to the pressure last year, driving a consistently quick race-winning car produced by McLaren for the first time in his career. In the process, the 25-year-old also made several mistakes, something he acknowledged in his video.

“I have made mine (my mistakes) this year, but I am confident that I have learned from all of these things, and a lot of them are crucial ones in terms of fighting for the championship,” Norris added. The Briton has grown a lot throughout the 2024 season as he got involved in a grueling title fight with Max Verstappen.

Admitting he was not prepared last season to fight against the Dutchman, Norris will hope that 2025 can be different as he will be the favorite to win the championship. With McLaren emerging as the strongest team last season and also winning their first Constructors’ title since 1998, experts believe 2025 could be Norris’ year to win his maiden title.

Who will be Norris’ main contenders?

Because of how competitive the 2024 campaign was, with seven different drivers winning at least one race, it goes without saying that Norris is likely to have a lot of competition this year. Perhaps the biggest challenge he will face is from his teammate Oscar Piastri, who showed in Hungary and Italy last year that he is not afraid to take the fight to the Briton when the opportunity presents itself.

Other than Piastri, both Ferrari drivers — Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton — are also likely to be serious contenders for the title after the Italian outfit emerged as McLaren’s closest challengers last season, only losing out on their first Constructors’ title since 2008 by 14 points.

Leclerc will perhaps be more of a threat than Hamilton, having been at Ferrari for the past six seasons and having become accustomed to the handling of the car.

And last but not least, Verstappen can never be ruled out as a contender despite Red Bull slipping away a bit last season. The Dutchman showcased his brilliance as he maximized the potential of the under-par RB20 to win his fourth consecutive championship, more often than not much to the surprise of fans and experts. He shall aim to repeat the same in 2025.