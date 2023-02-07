HomeSearch

Kyle Busch, Who Gave Kimi Raikkonen a Shot in NASCAR, Arrested for Carrying Handgun

Samriddhi Jaiswal
|Published 07/02/2023

Kyle Busch, Who Gave Kimi Raikkonen a Shot in NASCAR, Arrested for Carrying Handgun

Credits: Twitter

Two-time NASCAR cup champion Kyle Busch, who gave 2007 F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen a chance to drive in NASCAR, got arrested for carrying a handgun into Mexico in January.

Busch was vacationing in Mexico and was on his way back with his wife, Samantha when a handgun was found in his bag at the airport.

Following this, he was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison with a fine of $1,100. Although the punishment statement released by the Mexico Prosecutor’s Office has no explanation of how Busch’s punishments will be handled.

Nevertheless, Busch has admitted his mistake of forgetting to carry his permit of carrying a gun. He further added that he was not aware of Mexican law and he had no intention to bring a gun into Mexico.

Also Read: David Croft Was Revealed by Experts How He Can Almost Match an F1 Engine

Kimi Raikkonen paid Kyle Busch $100,000 per race

After the 2010 season in F1, Raikkonen was told that his contract with Ferrari will not be renewed and so the iceman was replaced by Fernando Alonso.

With no vacancy available in any other F1 team, Raikkonen looked to motorsports out of F1 and found a calling in NASCAR.

After shopping around with multiple teams on the grid, Raikkonen settled with Busch who ran Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2011.

However, reports suggested that the Finnish F1 driver had to pay $100,000 per race to Busch to be able to race. The deal was to compete in 3 to 5 races but eventually, the F1 driver could only partake in one truck race.

Busch was unaware of Raikkonen

Back in 2011, when Raikkonen approached Busch with the deal to drive in NASCAR, the American racer had no idea who Raikkonen was.

Nevertheless, he gave the Finnish driver a chance. Later it was rumoured that Raikkonen would make his truck debut with his own ICE1 racing team but none of it happened.

In 2001, Raikkonen made his debut in Xfinity Series and Campin World Truck Series for Busch at Charlotte Motor Speedway and finished 15th and 27th respectively.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Once Tried to Stop Halo Devices From Being Added to F1 Cars

About the author
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Samriddhi Jaiswal

Samriddhi Jaiswal is an F1 editor and writer at The SportsRush. She started her career as a business journalist but soon found her calling in lights out here we go! Samriddhi has been a Ferrari fan even when her interaction with F1 was occasional. Her first real experience with the thrilling sport came when Charles Leclerc clinched his iconic victory in Spa and Monza and painted the track red. Now, a Tifosi, Samriddhi is a hardcore fan of the prancing horse and can relate to the chaos within the Italian camp and also admires Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher. Off the track, she finds her home in books and musical instruments.

Read more from Samriddhi Jaiswal