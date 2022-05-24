“Switch roles and people would be going for Stroll’s throat”– F1 Twitter fumes over Pierre Gasly not getting enough criticism for crashing into Lance Stroll

F1 Twitter calls out Pierre Gasly for recklessly crashing into Lance Stroll during the Spanish Grand Prix but not being criticized enough.

Pierre Gasly is among the most fan favoured drivers on the grid. However, on Sunday, he had one of the most reckless moments of his career while racing in Barcelona.

The Frenchman collided with Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll, which sent him spinning on the track. The FIA deemed him fully responsible for the contact and gave him a five-second penalty along with two penalty points on his license.

Stroll finished P15 in the race, two places below Gasly, who came in P13. Surely, the Canadian’s race was ruined, who is already struggling this season, by the AlphaTauri driver.

surprised more people arent talking about gasly crashing into stroll yesterday its gone pretty under the radar pic.twitter.com/PRmHZ8l3Yi — J (@HertaSZN) May 23, 2022

However, a few Twitter users also pointed out how easily Gasly got away from public scrutiny. If it had been Stroll instead of Gasly, he would have been crucified, suggesting several Twitter users.

They did not show this during the race wtf. This the first time I have seen it. Icl switch roles and people would be going for Strolls throat for this. That Formula E seat coming soon💀 https://t.co/pts7ywJxk9 — Enzo  (@Aperta) May 23, 2022

Remember how much shit Stroll got for a similar incident with Norris in 2019? https://t.co/hxEU95A1gR — Bay_Formula (@BayFormula) May 24, 2022

Disproportionately biased coverage of F1 drivers by SkyF1🤡 Where’s BBC? Or something else? https://t.co/qgPDRZTpxT — Only Jesus…🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 (@T_F_G_Mitchell) May 24, 2022

Pierre Gasly takes blame for the collision

Gasly after the race took full responsibility of the collision. He said the he accepts the penalty if it deserves the five second penalty for the incident.

“It was hard racing, there was [a] small contact but I take the responsibility, if this deserves a five-second penalty,” said the Frenchman. Gasly is currently standing at P13 in the drivers’ standings.

There have been talks about his future at AlphaTauri. The 25-year-old race driver is seeking progress in his career, and could drop Red Bull to be with another constructor.

