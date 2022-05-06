“The guy’s a genius”– Pierre Gasly impressed by intellect of Michael Jordan

Pierre Gasly met Michael Jordan after landing in the United States for the Miami Grand Prix; he got impressed by his intellect.

Formula 1 is in the United States this week to race in Miami. Thus, crossovers of F1 drivers and US sports legends are ubiquitous. Lewis Hamilton had a golf game with NFL legend Tom Brady.

George Russell watched the Miami Heat’s semi-final playoff game against the Sixers. But Pierre Gasly overshadowed everyone when he posted a photo of him having dinner with NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The Frenchman talking about the former Chicago Bulls legend claims that he was highly impressed by his intellect. After that night, he feels highly inspired.

“The guy’s a genius, he’s in another league. First thing is his mentality, the way he’s thinking intellectually. I was very, very impressed,” said Gasly to the Race.

Also read: When Michael Jordan poured an entire bottle of champagne on the Worm’s head

Michael Jordan signed his Air Jordan

The biggest highlight of their dinner was when Jordan was caught on camera signing Gasly’s sneakers. Though, the quick-witted internet was curious about the size of the shoes and wondered if it is for his teammate Yuki Tsunoda?

That will remain a mystery, but having an Air Jordan signed by the ‘Michael Jordan’ himself is the greatest honour. Indeed, the basketball GOAT made his travel to the United States memorable.

Surely, other drivers would probably envy Gasly’s special dinner with Jordan. McLaren superstar even commented on his photo about crying out of jealousy.

Miami GP will be full of celebrities

In the Grand Prix warm-up show, it was revealed that a 30-page long list of celebrities invited for this weekend’s race had been prepared. So, we are expected to see prominent personalities giving appearances in all likeliness.

So, it would be safe to say that this Grand Prix would be more than a competition. A festival, to be precise, a hype that F1 definitely needs for the US.

Also read: Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda go crazy against each other in a Swamp Buggy Race ahead of Miami GP