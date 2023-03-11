“Stepdaddy” Max Verstappen Takes Girlfriend Kelly Piquet’s Daughter on a Unique Motorsport Adventure Leaving Fans Smitten

Max Verstappen is going strong in his relationship with Brazilian model Kelly Piquet. Further, his relationship with Piquet’s daughter, Penelope, has been something of a fairytale.

Verstappen and P, as they call her, have been the best of friends. The Red Bull driver treats her like his own child, giving her the princess treatment fit for a three-year-old. Recently, Kelly Piquet shared Verstappen’s extravagant plan for the trio before the season began- one that included sunsets, blue waters, family time, and high-speed karts.

Max Verstappen preps Penelope for racing

Kelly Piquet is the daughter of triple F1 champion Nelson Piquet. Further, Penelope is the daughter of former Red Bull F1 driver Daniil Kvyat; so motorsports runs in her blood. Now, with a world champion as her closest buddy, P has the doors open to her for experiences few 3-year-olds come across.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KELLY PIQUET (@kellypiquet)

Max took the child for laps around the Bahrain Circuit along with Kelly Piquet. As mentioned in the caption, “P’s first time in a go-kart.” The adorable family donned racing suits and posed for pictures. However, it was not just this that caught the eyes of fans.

P & Max’s relationship shone through Piquet’s photo dump, and it was quick to grab the attention of everyone who scrolled through.

Fans go gaga over Verstappen’s father role

The image of the three was quick to flood all social media platforms as the adorable trio made for the picture-perfect family. Piquet’s Instagram comments were filled with gushing fans. A fan observed, “Max and P 🥹🥹 you can see how much he loves you and her 🥹.” Another pointed out, “The way Max looks at P🥹.” The Verstappen fan girls were relentless: “step daddy max content!!!!! thanks kelly”; “max teaching p to swim is the most adorable thing.”

Twitter, too, was filled with the one image of the three in race suits. Fans were impressed to see Max step up in this new role.

He is happy… being a stepdaddy made him mature inside the track — eu eu eu (@fernanda_OSS) March 11, 2023

family ♥️ pic.twitter.com/SeQffOylNV — best of max verstappen (@bestofmaxv) March 10, 2023

Max and Penelope are my fav duo. I need more of this content https://t.co/3enWobumbq — F1kalbimiz (@F1Kalbimiz) March 11, 2023

PENELOPE WENT KARTING OMG 😱 😭 IM SO PROUD pic.twitter.com/GgiUEJFG2a — FormulaLucy | MAX WINS! 🇧🇭 (@LucyFormula) March 10, 2023

Even Reddit users hopped on the bandwagon as the family picture had now gone viral. Fans remembered Kvyat, who would probably be heartbroken looking at these.

Others could only pity the other families who came out for a day of karting.

Clearly, the family outing did Verstappen some good, who cruised ahead of the rest of the grid in the first race of the season. Unchallenged, unmoved, the Red Bill champion is down for round 3.