“I haven’t spoken with Christian Horner for a while, so I don’t know”- Sebastian Vettel responds to rumors linking him to a Red Bull seat for 2022

Sebastian Vettel was a part of Red Bull’s most successful era between 2010 and 2013 when he won four consecutive World Titles.

Vettel’s career since after leaving Red Bull hasn’t gone according to plan. He left the Austrian team in 2014 and completed his dream move to Ferrari. Most people felt that his match with the Scuderia was one made in heaven.

However, it turned out to be the start of a difficult journey downwards. Vettel’s move to Ferrari coincided with the ascend of a unbeatable Mercedes outfit. The Italian team showed some promise, but couldn’t keep up with the Silver Arrows over the course of a season.

Vettel left Ferrari in 2020, after the Maranello outfit’s worst ever season in 4o years. He jumped shipped to the newly rebranded Aston Martin in Silverstone, a team that had high expectations placed on their shoulders.

His move to Aston Martin however, turned out to be a disaster. 2021 was dismal, with him earning just one podium finish and spending the majority of the season trying to break into the lower points region.

In 2022, with the regulation changes taking places, hopes were high in the Aston Martin camp yet again. So far, they’ve similarly failed to live up to them.

Sebastian Vettel lacking motivation to compete at Aston Martin?

Vettel earned his first points finish of the season in Imola last time out. It was a step up in progress, but the AMR22 still seems to be far off it’s ideal pace. For a driver who was used to winning and competing for podiums every single weekend, it’s a tough ask to have him scramble in the bottom places.

After the deal between Porsche and Red Bull was confirmed by Volkswagen’s CEO Herbert Diess earlier, reports also emerged that they’d want a German driver in the team.

This deal however, is set to be in effect from 2026. Vettel is 34 years old now, and it’s highly unlikely that he’ll stay in F1 for that long. On top of that, the Milton-Keynes based outfit have no reason to remove Sergio Perez. In the pecking order, Christian Horner’s team also has the choice of re-signing Pierre Gasly, who’s still contracted to them.

When asked about rumors linking him to a move back to Red Bull, Vettel went ahead with a very neutral answer. “I haven’t spoken with Christian Horner for a while, so I don’t know. I mean, time will tell,” the German said.

