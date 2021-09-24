“Taking everything into account”– Max Verstappen feels it is in their best interests to take an engine penalty

“Taking everything into account”– Max Verstappen feels that the engine change was the utmost requirement for Red Bull in Russia.

Max Verstappen will be starting the race on Sunday from the back of the grid, giving Lewis Hamilton a perfect chance to get the most out of the qualifying and ensure a better result than Verstappen on Sunday.

However, Verstappen, who has a marginal lead of five points over the Briton, doesn’t think the engine penalty is terrible; instead claims it is their best of interests.

“Taking everything into account, it was best to take the engine penalty here in Sochi. It will be a challenging race but so far I’m happy with today’s running and our work on the race set-up,” wrote Verstappen on social media.

The wet race might save Max Verstappen

Saturday’s qualifying session can be postponed to Sunday or scrapped overall, considering a heavy rainfall has been predicted. Thus, an unpredictable output from qualifying can also be expected, leaving Hamilton under pressure.

Moreover, suppose the race also sees a significant amount of rain. In that case, it could give Verstappen an excellent chance to provide him with an ideal result, considering a chaotic race often gives unexpected results.

Mercedes is giving a better time on the dry circuit, so it is unknown how much Verstappen would manage to gain over them under normal conditions.

Overall, it may turn out to be an exciting race, with the championship once again on the line, with only a few more races to go in the season.