Ted Kravitz Takes a Dig at FIA Amidst Max Verstappen Controversy

Mahim Suhalka
Published

Max Verstappen

Credits- IMAGO / HochZwei

Max Verstappen stirred controversy when he deliberately swore during the Singapore GP press conference, defying the FIA’s ban on using cuss words. However, the F1 community, including figures like Ted Kravitz, has shown support for Verstappen throughout.

In a video posted on Sky Sports’ YouTube channel, Kravitz examined the medals and trophies collected by McLaren in Singapore, including Lando Norris’ winners and Oscar Piastri’s third-place trophies. During this, he took a clear dig at the FIA’s ban on swearing.

The veteran journalist said, “There are the medals. I’m sure it’s gold plate. I’m sure even though the FIA has got lots of money through driver fines and everything, that’s not solid gold.

Kravitz also noted that if Verstappen were to receive anything from the FIA, including medals, he wasn’t sure what the frustrated Dutchman might do with them.

Verstappen has made his dissatisfaction with the FIA’s verdict clear during recent press conferences. Moreover, he has gained the support of his fellow F1 drivers in this ongoing cold war with the governing body of the sport.

Verstappen snubs the media

Verstappen’s first media appearance after the penalty came during the post-Singapore GP qualifying press conference, where he limited all his responses to just one word or sentence, even for more elaborate questions. He clarified that his passive-aggressive stance was not aimed at the media but directed at the FIA.

He suggested to the journalists present that they should ask him questions outside the media pen to receive proper replies. Verstappen’s behavior was supported by the other drivers present during the interview. McLaren’s Norris joked but agreed with Verstappen about the absurdity of the punishment, while even his rival, Lewis Hamilton, described the situation as exaggerated.

Not just the current crop but also former F1 drivers like Damon Hill are supporting the three-time champion. This backing may continue throughout the season if the FIA doesn’t address these regulations. If left unchallenged, this issue could persist and spread across the grid. The FIA has faced backlash in the past over rules that limit freedom of speech, and now those rules are becoming even stricter.

