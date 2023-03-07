Ted Kravitz Takes Brutal Dig at Mercedes; Asks a Cockroach to Help the Silver Arrows Design a Good Car

British reporter Ted Kravitz has used Mercedes’ downfall as a fantastic opportunity to take a dig at them. Kravitz asked a ‘cockroach’ whether it could help the Silver Arrows recover from their slump.

Kravitz had some fun at the expense of Mercedes by speaking to a cockroach right outside their garage. He asked the insect, “Has he got a plan B? Do you have a plan B, little fella? Do you know how to build a good Mercedes?”

The 48-year-old interestingly was caught talking to the cockroach with the Mercedes engineers in close proximity to him.

Mercedes disappointed after designing another poor car

The Mercedes F1 team have had a disappointing start to the 2023 season as they found themselves as the fourth-fastest team after the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Seven-time Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton finished the Bahrain GP in fifth while his teammate, George Russell, finished in seventh.

While reigning Constructors’ Champions Red Bull Racing were a mile ahead of the rest, the Silver Arrows also found themselves struggling behind Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Despite a poor race, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz managed to finish fourth and keep Hamilton behind him. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc did not finish the race after his Ferrari had a power unit failure.

As for the Astons, they had an outstanding race. Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso started the race in fifth and ended up finishing on the podium in third. Meanwhile, his teammate, Lance Stroll, started in eighth and finished sixth.

Mercedes bring back James Allison to help recover from recent slump

According to Motorsport Italy, Mercedes have brought back former chief technical director James Allison following their recent slump in form.

Allison previously helped Mercedes win four consecutive Constructors’ Championships, and the Silver Arrows hope that he can make his magic work once again.

However, it is pertinent to note that Mercedes cannot use Allison’s upgrades until the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which is scheduled in May. It seems the Silver Arrows are willing to take that risk as little seems to have gone their way so far.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has made it clear that his side will not ‘throw in the towel’ and that they will do everything they can to help their side return to the top.

Similar statements have also been made by both their star drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

