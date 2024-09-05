Charles Leclerc Drove His $398K Ferrari Purosangue to the Italian GP

Charles Leclerc bought himself a Ferrari Purosangue earlier this year in April. Evidently, he loved the car and picked it as his ride to the Monza circuit. If being a Ferrari driver at an Italian F1 race wasn’t enough, the Purosangue definitely made him a head-turner.

Leclerc started the year on a high with two big announcements. Firstly, he got himself a Ferrari Daytona SP3, which retails for $3 million. Later, he announced the arrival of Leo, a dachshund dog that he and his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux adopted. Just when his fans thought the Monegasque had settled down, Leclerc took the delivery of the Purosangue the next month.

The 2024 Purosangue, Ferrari‘s first four-door SUV, joined the #16 driver’s fleet which already includes heavyweights like the 488 Pista and an 812 Competizione. It houses a 715 horsepower 6.5L naturally-aspirated V12 engine. The torquey beast is capable of getting from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds and can clock as high as 193 mph.

Leclerc didn’t arrive in the $398,000 SUV on just the race day, though. As per F1 photojournalist Kym Illman, Leclerc arrived in the Purosangue, albeit with a police escort, on Thursday, the day reserved for media interaction. He also had another car ahead of him with filming gear rigged to the boot. That was to record his interview with Sky Sports’ Karun Chandhok.

Special taxi driver into Monza today…. Thanks for the ride @Charles_Leclerc I’m waiting for my tip for the car cleaning services…. pic.twitter.com/bthqifooHP — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) August 29, 2024

Leclerc‘s teammate, Carlos Sainz, meanwhile, chose a soft-top Ferrari Roma Spider. Owing to the sweltering heat in Italy, Sainz arrived with the top of his car off and, as per Illman, had three passengers accompanying him.

A Roma Spider, as per caranddriver.com, retails for $281,920. It houses a turbocharged 3.9-liter V-8 engine capable of making 612 horsepower. The 8-speed DCT gearbox on the Roma Spider is the same as the one that debuted on the SF90 Stradale.