“The goal is to make impactful stories”: 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton launches his own film and TV company

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of United Kingdom, salutes the crowd after finishing thirf in the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton recently launched his own film and TV company to make stories that are impactful and inspire people.

Hamilton is a 7-time World Champion and one of the all-time greats in F1. However, his interests have never been limited to matters related to the track. He has taken part in several ventures away from the sport, particularly in the world of fashion.

Lewis Hamilton is reported to be involved in discussions regarding a new Hollywood movie about Formula 1.https://t.co/vXtKtKyiKy #F1 pic.twitter.com/cf6yHfn84p — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) January 4, 2022

Recently, the Brit revealed that he has launched his own Film and TV Company called Dawn Apollo Films. This has been set up along with talent outfit Copper which is run by his manager Penni Thow. Hamilton has always been someone who loves to inspire other people through stories and that is something the Mercedes star plans on doing with the films he’ll produce.

Lewis Hamilton to produce film involving Hollywood starlet Brad Pitt

So far, two films are under development for Hamilton’s company. One is the hugely anticipated movie about F1 starring Brad Pitt himself. On top of that, Hamilton will also produce a documentary that highlights his own journey from karting to the world of Formula 1.

In an interview with Deadline, Hamilton admitted that he’s a huge fan of movies and finds them to be an escape. He has always found movies inspiring, and dreamed of doing the same in this industry someday.

#F1: Lewis Hamilton launches a Film&TV Company Dawn Apollo Films: “The goal is to make impactful stories and ultimately to inspire people through movies and storytelling. A big part of the new company will be about social impact, community & causes. That’s very important to me.” — deni (@fiagirly) October 25, 2022

“The goal is to make impactful stories and ultimately to inspire people through movies and storytelling,” the 37-year-old said. “A big part of the new company will be about social impact, community & causes. That’s very important to me.”

He also added that he took out a lot of time to visit Los Angeles and speak to some of Hollywood’s biggest filmmakers to get a better insight as to how movies work.

Hamilton hoping to bounce back in 2023 after difficult 2022 season

2022 has been Hamilton’s most difficult year in F1 for a long time. After his heartbreaking Title loss last season, a lot of people expected him to compete for the Championship again this year. However, Mercedes failed to cope up with the regulation changes as well as Ferrari or Red Bull did.

Hamilton has also won a race in every single season since his debut in 2007. Unless he wins in one of the remaining three races this campaign, we will see an unbelievable streak come to and end.

In spite of all these difficulties, the Brit insists that his team is working hard and will be back in the mix for wins in 2023 once again.