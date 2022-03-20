“Tell us you’ve been invited to F1 despite not knowing anything about F1″– Guy Ritchie predicts McLaren win before Bahrain race start

Guy Ritchie predicts McLaren win ahead of the Bahrain GP race despite the Woking-based team starting from P13 and P18.

McLaren is not having a good time on the grid this year so far. However, a few prominent personalities have no idea what’s going on with the Woking-based team.

One of them is definitely Matt Ritchie. The famous film director is present at the Bahrain International circuit. He was then interviewed by F1 commentator Martin Brundle.

Brundle asked him on whom he would put his money for this race. Ritchie replied: “McLaren”. Though, his presumed favourite side is not having a good week in Bahrain.

The McLaren duo started from P13 (Lando Norris) and P18 (Daniel Ricciardo). They further got relegated to P16 and P18 during the publishing of this article.

So, it doesn’t seem Ritchie had an idea about it, and he probably kept his word on the wrong side.

Tell us you’ve been invited to F1 despite not knowing anything about F1. Martin Brundle: “Who is your money on?”

Jools Holland: “McLaren”

Guy Ritchie: “McLaren” McLaren starting 13th & 18th 🙄 #F1 — Michael Jewkes (@MichaelJewkes) March 20, 2022

F1 Twitter reacts to comments by Guy Ritchie

The comments by Ritchie made an instant point of talking on social media. F1 fans funnily reacted to his comments and claimed that the film director doesn’t know a thing about F1.

Jools Holland and Guy Ritchie making absolute fools of themselves on the grid. Hilarious! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #WTF1 #BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/6JmLCW9Ygx — Mealy Pertaters (@MPertaters) March 20, 2022

For those that don’t watch F1 but may see the jokes after that grid walk – Jools Holland & Guy Ritchie predicting a McClaren win today is like someone predicting Watford sneaking into the Top 6 this season.#BahrainGP — James Anthony (@jamesanthony126) March 20, 2022

Guy Ritchie backing McLaren, go with that https://t.co/qRYYLuySVD — Earps🎩 (@Tom_Earps) March 20, 2022

Not the first time had an unusual moment with Martin Brundle

Back in 2019, Brundle had another awkward Ritchie moment. But this time it was the former at fault. after interviewing David Beckham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he approached a random guy with a beard thinking that he was Ritchie.

While the British filmmaker wandered behind in the background. It was not one of the best moments by Brundle, and he even tweeted in fun about it.

Anybody seen Guy Ritchie anywhere? — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) March 31, 2019

