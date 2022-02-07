F1

“Thank you to everyone who voted, it was a great season!”: Formula 2 Champion Oscar Piastri wins Autosport’s 2021 Rookie of the Year award ahead of Mick Schumacher and Romain Grosjean

"Thank you to everyone who voted, it was a great season!": Formula 2 Champion Oscar Piastri wins Autosport's 2021 Rookie of the Year award ahead of Mick Schumacher and Romain Grosjean
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Riding to the circuits isn’t about getting an extra bit of training": Sebastian Vettel talks about his passion for cycling and how he wants to keep his competitive edge away from this hobby
Next Article
Uninstall Valorant: Here is how to uninstall Vanguard and Valorant
F1 Latest News
"Thank you to everyone who voted, it was a great season!": Formula 2 Champion Oscar Piastri wins Autosport's 2021 Rookie of the Year award ahead of Mick Schumacher and Romain Grosjean
“Thank you to everyone who voted, it was a great season!”: Formula 2 Champion Oscar Piastri wins Autosport’s 2021 Rookie of the Year award ahead of Mick Schumacher and Romain Grosjean

2021 Formula 2 Champion Oscar Piastri wins Autosport’s Rookie of the year award ahead of…