“Charles Leclerc unveils one of the most beautiful helmets ever”- F1 Twitter falls in love with the Ferrari star’s Monaco GP helmet design

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc comes into the Monaco Grand Prix weekend six points behind Championship leader, Max Verstappen.

Monaco is an incredibly special race of Leclerc. It’s his home country, and the cars race around the very streets he grew up in. In spite of his connection to the Principality, victory or success of any kind has always eluded him there.

For the last five years, he’s had some issue or incident plague all of his outings in front of his home fans. With Ferrari in the midst of a Championship battle in 2022, Leclerc is hoping to finally win in Monaco.

It is always so special to drive in the streets of the city I grew up in.

Ahead of the race weekend, fans wondered if Leclerc was going to use a special helmet for the outing. The Monegasque downplayed those expectations stating that “it won’t be anything too special”.

However, now that fans have seen his helmet design for the weekend, it has left them astounded. The design’s unveiling was met with a massively positive response from his followers on social media.

F1 fans love the Monaco GP special helmet design unveiled by Charles Leclerc

Fans immediately reacted to Leclerc’s post on the helmet with positive responses. Most of them replied with how beautiful the helmet looked. A few fans even went as far as saying that he should keep this helmet with him for the rest of the season.

Leclerc will be hoping that he can put his Monaco GP ‘curse’ behind him, and go on to put in a stellar show in front of his home fans. His teammate Carlos Sainz too, hasn’t had a very good time behind the wheel lately.

Ferrari’s tough last few weeks have seen them lose their Championship lead to Red Bull.

