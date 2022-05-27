F1

“Charles Leclerc unveils one of the most beautiful helmets ever”- F1 Twitter falls in love with the Ferrari star’s Monaco GP helmet design

"Charles Leclerc unveils one of the most beautiful helmets ever"- F1 Twitter falls in love with the Ferrari star's Monaco GP helmet design
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"I never chased that dream of becoming a professional basketball player": When Michael Jordan confessed to baseball being his first love
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Charles Leclerc unveils one of the most beautiful helmets ever"- F1 Twitter falls in love with the Ferrari star's Monaco GP helmet design
“Charles Leclerc unveils one of the most beautiful helmets ever”- F1 Twitter falls in love with the Ferrari star’s Monaco GP helmet design

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc comes into the Monaco Grand Prix weekend six points behind Championship leader,…