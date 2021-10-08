F1

“That should make for an exciting Sunday”– Mercedes hope Lewis Hamilton recreates his GP2 overtaking masterclass on Sunday after 7 time F1 world champion takes grid penalty

"That should make for an exciting Sunday"– Mercedes hope Lewis Hamilton recreates his GP2 overtaking masterclass on Sunday after 7 time F1 world champion takes grid penalty
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“Keep your hands to yourself”: Jimmy Butler hilariously shoves Kyle Lowry for an unsolicited love tap during Heat's blowout of the Rockets in preseason
Next Article
“Hello LeBron James, I watched Space Jam and it was good”: Lakers fan hilariously compliments The King’s movie during a timeout leaving Carmelo Anthony to burst out in laughter
Latest Posts