“That Was Definitely My Highlight”: Logan Sargeant Rates Exceptional Performance in Las Vegas Over First Points in Austin

Logan Sargeant has endured a difficult rookie season in Formula 1. However, the Williams driver has had a few decent outings in the latter half of the season. He’s shone especially at his home Grands Prix in Austin and in Las Vegas. When quizzed what he prized more: his first F1 points at Austin or his qualifying efforts at Las Vegas, Sargeant chose the latter over the former.

While talking to the media before the Abu Dhabi GP weekend began, Sargeant explained, “Definitely the quali in Vegas for sure. I think to be able to finally put it together over three qualifying sessions was really nice, helped by the fact we had a quick car in Vegas, for sure. But that was definitely my highlight.”

At Austin, the American driver did register his first points in F1. Finishing in 10th, he gained a solitary point for Williams. However, it was still a race of attrition with only 17 of the 20 cars finishing the race. On the other hand, Vegas was a solid effort by the 22-year-old, where he showcased he could muscle an F1 car around and get himself into Q3.

His efforts in Vegas would surely mean that he retains his Formula 1 seat with Williams for 2024. However, before he can wrap this season up, he has one last challenge left to overcome at the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP.

Logan Sargeant could make the difference for Williams against AlphaTauri

As we head into the final race of the 2023 season, Williams and AlphaTauri are locked into a battle for P7 in the Constructors’ championship. With only seven points separating the two teams, Sargeant could play a crucial role in maintaining Williams’ lead.

The American rookie has plied his trade at the Yas Marina Circuit at Abu Dhabi during his junior formula years. Hence, the Fort-Lauderdale native would be confident knowing his big test comes on familiar grounds.

https://twitter.com/PitDebrief/status/1727712603936305362?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But Yuki Tsunoda in the opposition is equally fired-up and motivated to seal P7 in the standings for his team. As it turns out, the young Japanese driver wants to gift P7 in the Constructors’ for his outgoing boss and mentor, Franz Tost.

Naturally, alongside the battle for P2 between Mercedes and Ferrari, this little scrap further back in the pack would be an interesting proposition to keep an eye out for at the season finale this weekend.