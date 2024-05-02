mobile app bar

UFC 301 Start Time of Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg in Brazil, USA, UK, Australia and 20+ Countries

The UFC 300 provided fans with a thoroughly exhilarating showdown. But a few weeks have already passed since then and fans want more. The UFC’s schedule says their wait will be over soon. Dana White and Co. have scheduled their next UFC PPV, the UFC 301 for 4 May. The event will be headlined by an Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg fight with the former’s UFC flyweight gold on the line.

The UFC authorities will be traveling out of the US for the second time this year to organize this event. Earlier, Dana White and Co. had visited Canada to host the coveted UFC 297. But this time they chose Pantoja’s home country of Brazil as the host.

The UFC 301 is expected to be viewed by fans all over the world. However, since the UFC is moving out of its native land, many of them may get confused regarding the timings. So, here’s a schedule s of the event in more than 20 countries of the world including the US, Brazil, the UK, and others.

Country(Time Zone)Early Prelims PrelimsMain CardMain Event starting time(approx.)
USA(ET)6:00 PM 8:00 PM 10:00 PM 12:15 AM 
Canada (ET)6:00 PM 8:00 PM 10:00 PM12:15 AM 
UK (GMT)10:00 PM 12:00 AM 2:00 AM 4:15 AM
Australia (AEDT)8:00 AM 11:00 AM 1:00 PM2:15 PM 
New Zealand (NZST)10:00 PM 12:00 PM 2:00 PM 5:15 PM 
Spain (CET)11:00 AM 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 5:15 AM 
Denmark (CET)11:00 AM1:00 AM 4:00 AM 5:15 AM 
Sweden (CET)11:00 AM 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 5:15 AM 
Ireland (GMT)10:00 PM 12:00 AM 2:00 AM 4:15 AM 
Italy (CET)11:00 AM 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 5:15 AM 
Brazil (BRT)7:00 PM 9:00 PM 11:00 PM 1:15 AM 
Argentina (ART)7:00 PM 9:00 PM 11:00 PM 1:15 AM 
Ecuador (ECT)5:00 PM 7:00 PM 9:00 PM 11:15 PM 
Mexico (CST)4:00 PM6:00 PM8:00 PM 10:15 PM 
China (CST)6:00 AM 8:00 AM 10:00 AM 12:15 PM 
Japan (JST)7:00 AM 9:00 AM11:00 AM 1:15 PM 
Philippines (PHT)7:00 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM12:15 PM 
India (IST)3:30 AM 5:30 AM 7:30 AM 9:45 AM
Bangladesh (BST)4:00 AM 6:00 AM 8:00 AM 10:15 AM 
Singapore (SST)6:00 AM 8:00 AM 10:00 AM 12:15 PM 
South Africa (SAST)12:00 AM2:00 AM 4:00 AM 6:15 AM 
Nigeria (WAT)11:00 PM 1:00 AM 3:00 AM 5:15 AM 

After noting down the timing of UFC 301 in their native lands, it’s quite apparent that fans will now desire to have a look at the enthralling fight card of the night. There are several barnburners scheduled for the night apart from the main event with the UFC flyweight gold on the line. But the co-main event of the night packs a special attraction as well.

Return of the Featherweight king  Jose Aldo at UFC 301

The former UFC featherweight champ, Jose Aldo, was one of the most dominant champions in the history of the UFC. However, he finally got dethroned by the famed, Conor McGregor at UFC 194. Subsequent times also had him declaring his retirement after a decorated career.

Aldo had also transitioned to boxing after his retirement from the UFC. But several fans may be shocked to know that ‘Junior’ will be making a return to the octagon at UFC 301 for the last time. However, there are other exciting matchups on the UFC 301 fight card too, apart from the main and co-main events. Here’s a look at the entire fight card of UFC 301.

Main Card

  • Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg (flyweight title fight) (main event)
  • Jonathan Martinez vs. José Aldo (co-main event)
  • Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino
  • Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria
  • Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho

Prelims

  • Jack Shore vs. Joanderson Brito
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo
  • Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai
  • Jean Silva vs. William Gomis

Early Prelims

  • Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose
  • Mauricio Ruffy vs. Jamie Mullarkey
  • Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite
  • Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
  • Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas

Fans can catch all the live action from the event on ESPN+ PPV or subscribe to the UFC’s very own streaming platform, ‘UFC Fight Pass’, and pay the PPV amount. An enthralling main event and the return of the ‘King of Rio’ would probably make the UFC 301 a massive revenue gainer for Dana White and Co.

