“That was missing before” – Williams boss Jost Capito reveals the reasons for the team’s magnificent turnaround this season

“That was missing before” – Jost Capito mentions the changes the team has undergone since the departure of the Williams family.

Williams look a different beast this season, compared to their horrible past few seasons. Their upturn in performance and form has coincided with Dorilton Capital taking over the team, and Jost Capito joining as the man-in-charge.

Both George Russell and Nicholas Latifi are putting in solid performances on the track, as the team finds itself in P8, ahead of the more fancied Alfa Romeo.

Capito has revealed the factors behind the impressive turnaround, and it has to do with how things were happening in the factory, more than anything.

“I would rather say it is a permanent improvement in the way we work.

“We have changed our organisation, we have changed communication, we have changed responsibilities.

“We work more as a team, we have changed our strategy and approach at the weekend and we have become a bit more proactive and aggressive – not just defensive.

“[We] have brought more pride into the team and said we can do things differently.

“We can try something that maybe others can’t try because they are in front and that would be risky.

“We took the risk a few times and it worked. It shows how much we have improved as a team in terms of communication. I’m surprised how much faster you can make the car without really improving it.

“The groups are working closer together. Before, there was an engineering group at the track and one at home. And now everything works under one technical direction – and that was missing before.”

