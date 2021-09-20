“I brought Kimi into Formula 1 in 2001″ – Williams boss Jost Capito reveals the reason for meeting Kimi Raikkonen before he tested positive for Covid

“I brought Kimi into Formula 1 in 2001″ – Williams team principal Jost Capito and Alfa Romeo star Kimi Raikkonen go a long way in Formula 1.

Kimi Raikkonen has had a stupendous two-decade-long career in Formula 1, the high point being crowned World Champion in 2007. It all started after a meeting with Jost Capito at the start of the century, and the rest is history.

It was two old friends meeting up for dinner ahead of the Dutch GP weekend that led to Kimi Raikkonen testing positive for Covid-19 and Jost Capito choosing to self-isolate for the weekend.

Williams says CEO Jost Capito will stay away from the paddock after a socially-distanced meeting with Raikkonen yesterday as a precaution, despite testing negative for COVID. #F1 — Autosport Live (@autosportlive) September 4, 2021

“I brought Kimi into Formula 1 in 2001 and we’ve had a very good relationship ever since. We had been saying for years we really have to meet for dinner. It finally worked out. We adhered to social distancing, even at the table.

“I was not in quarantine, as has often been said, and did not have to isolate myself.

“But to keep any risk away from the team, I said ‘I’m going home’. I followed the race from my office, where I also have complete access to radio contact and all data. That works just as well as at the race track.

“All the tests were negative, everything was good, and I was happy to be back at Monza.”

There was wild speculation around the dinner, with suggestions that Williams might want to bring Raikkonen on board on an advisory role, alongside fellow World Champion Jenson Button.

But that is not expected to be the case, with Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur confirming their interest in bringing the legend on their management, instead.

